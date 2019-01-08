Entertainment

John McCutcheon returns, Presley on life with Elvis, more entertainment in Modesto

By Pat Clark

January 08, 2019 11:32 AM

Folk singer-songwriter John McCutcheon will return for his annual concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center.
Courtesy of John McCutcheon

John McCutcheon

Six-time Grammy-nominated folk musician John McCutcheon performs his annual benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center on Tuesday. Performing folk music on stages since the early 1970s, McCutcheon is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, autoharp, piano, banjo and hammered dulcimer.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15

WHERE: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.

TICKETS: $10-$23

ONLINE: mccutcheonmodesto2019.brownpapertickets.com

Priscilla Approved Photo.jpg
Gallo Center for the Arts

Life with Elvis

Priscilla Presley offers her conversation titled “Evis & Me” on Friday at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Married to Elvis Presley and mother to his daughter, she tells about her teenage years, being romanced by Elvis, their marriage and life inside the gates of Graceland.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Nashville legacy thumbnail.jpg
Modesto Community Concert Association

Musical legacies

The Modesto Community Concert Association presents guitarist Meagan Taylor and pianist Jason Coleman. Taylor brings to life the fingerstyle guitar technique made famous by Meagan’s great uncle, Chet Atkins, while Coleman plays the “slip note” piano style popularized by his grandfather, Floyd Cramer.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Tango music

The Redwood Tango Ensemble brings its music to the next Sunday Afternoons at CBS series at Congregation Beth Shalom. The group plays tango through the ages. The CBS event will include a Milonga, an Argentine tango dance.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13

WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com

FilmSaoirseRonan.JPG
This image released by Focus Features shows Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart in a scene from “Mary Queen of Scots.” (Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP)
Focus Features

New film at the State

The State Theatre brings the film “Mary Queen of Scots” to its big screen. The movie explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart, Queen of France at age 16 and widowed at 18, played by Saoirse Ronan.

WHEN: Various times Friday, Jan. 11, to Thursday, Jan. 24

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: thestate.org

