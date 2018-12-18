Still haven’t hit Rockin’ Holidays? Time for that and more festive fun in Modesto

Rockin’ Holidays
There’s still time to get revved up for Christmas in downtown Modesto at the Rockin’ Holidays celebrations. Check out the huge pixel light tree, the Rockin’ North Pole complete with falling “snow” and live music through Saturday. Santa and his elves will be there for pictures, too, at the retro- and rock-themed events. On Friday, Dec. 21, the Beyer High School Band will perform; on Saturday, Dec. 22, it will be the BluesBox Bayou Band.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 21-22
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/rockinholiday
Christmas movies
The State Theatre is showing holiday film favorites through Christmas Eve. See “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22; “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 21; “A Christmas Story” and “Miracle on 34th Street” on Saturday, Dec. 22; “The Polar Express,” “Christmas in Connecticut and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Sunday, Dec. 23; and “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Elf” on Monday, Dec. 24.
WHEN: Various times; see website below
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5-$8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“Holiday Jukebox”
This marks the final weekend for Sierra Repertory Theatre’s festive “Holiday Jukebox,” a variety show written for SRT. The musical promises plenty of holiday schmaltz, hearkening to a time when families crowded on couches to watch TV Christmas specials featuring singing stars performing songs and skits.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; through Sunday, Dec. 23
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
TICKETS: $32-$47
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
“Home for the Holidays”
The Central California Art Association’s annual “Home for the Holidays” exhibit and sale closes Friday, Dec. 21, at the Mistlin Gallery. The CCAA member show features works by regional artists in all varieties, perfect for holiday giving.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday Dec. 21
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-529-3369
Happy Birthday Jesus Party
The Modesto Gospel Mission will celebrate Christmas on Monday with its annual Happy Birthday Jesus Party. Get involved by donating food, money or gifts – or by volunteering during the event. The mission will serve 2,000 homeless men, women, boys and girls a Christmas dinner, offer a gift giveaway and more. New, unwrapped gifts for people of all ages can be taken to the mission by Saturday, Dec. 22. Find out how to volunteer by calling the number below.
WHEN: Drop off items Saturday, Dec. 22; party is noon, Monday, Dec. 24
WHERE: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto.
CALL: 209-529-8259
