Seen “The Nutcracker”? Modesto’s ballet company has a few surprises for you this year

Expect something a little different when Mother Ginger makes her traditional appearance during this year’s “Nutcracker” performances in Modesto.
Central West Ballet’s Artistic Director Rene Daveluy — who does all the choreography for the professional ballet company’s annual holiday show — said they’ve re-imagined the role of Mother Ginger and her Cookies with a new dance number this season, complete with a new name for the character and a few surprises under her skirt.
CWB presents its traditional “The Nutcracker” performances Dec. 7-16 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in downtown Modesto. The company also brings back its popular “Nutcracker in Jazz” production for one night only, Dec. 13, also at the Gallo Center.
That jazz-tinged take on the beloved Christmas tale has become increasingly popular with audiences. Still, there will be just the one chance to see those sugar plums with a twist. “But we intend to grow those performances as the show gets traction with our audiences,” Daveluy said in an email interview. “This jazz version compliments the classic version in giving our audience variety during the holiday season.”
The “Nutcracker in Jazz” show — featuring about 50 dancers — comes with a post-performance reception, included in the ticket price. “It’s our way of thanking our patrons for their support and, also, a chance to celebrate the season together,” he said.
Daveluy said they’ve mixed it up this year with the jazz show casting in some cases. “For instance, in the snow scene in jazz, the role of the Ice Queen has been changed to an Ice King and is now danced by Mario Vitale Labrador, one of our newest principal male dancers, who is electrifying in the role. “
There are “definitely jazz fans” in the region who appreciate the CWB take on the Tchaikovsky score, Daveluy said. “Jazz versions of ‘The Nutcracker’ have become standards in their own right, so it’s only natural that we imagined this new version. For those who want the classical version and its timeless magical appeal, our original ‘Nutcracker’ is still the perfect way to enjoy Tchaikovsky’s score in all its splendor.”
That score is what brings audiences out year after year to experience the holiday tradition, he said.
“I really think it is because of Tchaikovsky’s timeless music score. Particularly in the United States, the ballet gained immediate popularity with its music, storyline, the colorful dances, some based on different cultures across the globe. It’s really a magical celebration for everyone.”
The traditional performances remain seasonal favorites for holiday-entertainment seekers in the region. This year’s “Nutcracker” will feature about 200 performers, including those from Central West’s main company, CWB II, the CWB Academy and members from dance schools in the community.
The roles of Sugar Plum Fairies and Cavaliers will be handled on alternate performances by Noelle Im and Mario Vitale Labrador; Nicole Firpo and Aaron Gulevich; Sarah Weaver and Grant Landon; and Britney Harris and Grant Landon. The role of Clara will be performed by Hazel Hunter, Carly Whitemyer and Zoie Wight.
Paul Tischer returns as Drosselmeyer, along with Daveluy also stepping in for some performances.
The role of Mother Ginger traditionally has been filled by a different community member for each performance. The new version — with that surprise new name — will feature the following locals in the role: Dec. 7, Christen Withrow (community volunteer and mentor, Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County); Dec. 8, Kirstie Boyett (executive director, the State Theatre); Dec. 9, Amy Wolfe (president and CEO, AgSafe); Dec. 14, Amy Vickery (director of communications and legislative affairs, Stanislaus County); Dec. 15, Hugh Rose lll (CWB board president, former Superior Court judge); and Dec. 16, Kathy Hobby (fund development specialist, Stanislaus County Office of Education).
Sugar Plum Fairy Parties will be held on stage immediately after the matinees Dec. 8, 9 and 15.
A lavish production, “The Nutcracker” demands enormous scheduling and planning every year, mainly handled by Ballet Mistress Leslie Ann Larson.
“We start in August with children’s auditions for the whole community. They are assigned to roles and scenes and the parents are equally involved as volunteers to make the show happen,” Daveluy said. “Numerous CWB volunteer leaders start early with making costumes, fittings and other projects related to the productions. Some of our own company dancers also help in rehearsing some the scenes. Central West Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ is equal parts a community effort and a genuine professional production for the enjoyment of audiences.”
Despite the demands, and after years and years of performances, it remains a favorite for Daveluy, Larson and the entire CWB team.
“Nothing comes close to ‘The Nutcracker.’ The music, the feeling of Christmas and the holidays are intertwined with the production,” Daveluy said. “For ballet companies, ‘The Nutcracker’ is a blessing. Dancers get to dance numerous parts every year. The feeling backstage is just as magical as what the audiences sees on stage.”
Central West Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
