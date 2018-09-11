It’s going to be a MADWEEK in Modesto; more entertaining options on tap

MADWEEK
Modesto Architecture & Design Week (MADWEEK) is a week-long celebration (previously the Modesto Architecture Festival) of architecture and architectural design. with tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations, kid’s activities and special events. This year, MO.DE joins the American Institute of Architects Sierra Valley Chapter and the Modesto Art Museum to include the broader design community.
WHEN: Noon Sunday, Sept. 16, through 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Various locations
TICKETS: Varies by event
ONLINE: www.modestodesign.org
5th Dimension
Led by original member Florence Larue, the 5th Dimension brings the group’s hits from the late 1960s through the 1970s. The group won seven Grammy awards, had 22 Top 40 songs and had five No. 1 Billboard hits including “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Never My Love,” and “California Soul.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Aaron Durr Band
Oakdale/Modesto native Aaron Durr brings his music back home to the Gallo Center. Now making music in Los Angeles, the piano-based singer-songwriter will be joined by another Modesto favorite, pop group Stop Motion Poetry.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$25
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Aidan James
The Modesto Community Concert Association opens its 2018-19 season with singer, musician and actor Aidan James. He takes the ukulele and plays it as a rock instrument rather than using it in the more traditional Hawaiian style.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
The legendary trumpet player comes to the Gallo Center with his vocalist wife Lani Hall. Alpert and his band the Tijuana Brass at one time had four albums in the Top 10 simultaneously, and five in the Top 20. Grammy Award-winning Lani Hall started her career in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’s group, Brasil ‘66.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Greek Food Festival
A Modesto favorite returns with the 53rd annual celebration of Greek culture. The event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals are available at a drive-up window, and shuttles will take patrons from the nearby Panera parking lot to the church.
WHEN: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16
WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12.
ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org
Assyrian Festival
The second Assyrian fest planned in as many weeks, this celebration will be at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, the fourth annual hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California. Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone will be on hand.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15-16
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: $1
ONLINE: www.cvassyrianfestival.com
