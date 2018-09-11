Among the stops on the walking tour for Modesto Architecture & Design Week is Hawke Castle on Magnolia Avenue.
Entertainment

It’s going to be a MADWEEK in Modesto; more entertaining options on tap

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 11, 2018 06:01 PM

MADWEEK

Modesto Architecture & Design Week (MADWEEK) is a week-long celebration (previously the Modesto Architecture Festival) of architecture and architectural design. with tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations, kid’s activities and special events. This year, MO.DE joins the American Institute of Architects Sierra Valley Chapter and the Modesto Art Museum to include the broader design community.

WHEN: Noon Sunday, Sept. 16, through 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22

WHERE: Various locations

TICKETS: Varies by event

ONLINE: www.modestodesign.org

The 5th Dimension brings its hits to the Gallo Center
The Telegraph

5th Dimension

Led by original member Florence Larue, the 5th Dimension brings the group’s hits from the late 1960s through the 1970s. The group won seven Grammy awards, had 22 Top 40 songs and had five No. 1 Billboard hits including “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Never My Love,” and “California Soul.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Aaron Durr brings his music back home to Modesto.
chris_alvanas Gallo Center for the Arts

Aaron Durr Band

Oakdale/Modesto native Aaron Durr brings his music back home to the Gallo Center. Now making music in Los Angeles, the piano-based singer-songwriter will be joined by another Modesto favorite, pop group Stop Motion Poetry.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$25

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Aidan James

The Modesto Community Concert Association opens its 2018-19 season with singer, musician and actor Aidan James. He takes the ukulele and plays it as a rock instrument rather than using it in the more traditional Hawaiian style.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Herb Alpert brings his hits to the Gallo Center.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

The legendary trumpet player comes to the Gallo Center with his vocalist wife Lani Hall. Alpert and his band the Tijuana Brass at one time had four albums in the Top 10 simultaneously, and five in the Top 20. Grammy Award-winning Lani Hall started her career in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’s group, Brasil ‘66.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

The Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church returns this weekend.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Greek Food Festival

A Modesto favorite returns with the 53rd annual celebration of Greek culture. The event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals are available at a drive-up window, and shuttles will take patrons from the nearby Panera parking lot to the church.

WHEN: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12.

ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org

The Assyrian culture will be celebrated at a festival at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds.
Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Assyrian Festival

The second Assyrian fest planned in as many weeks, this celebration will be at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, the fourth annual hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California. Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone will be on hand.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15-16

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $1

ONLINE: www.cvassyrianfestival.com

