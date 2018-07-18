What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
DISNEY’S “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ July 20-29
YES Company presents the classic fairy tale. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Thursday; 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $14-$45.
AMERICAN IDOL LIVE ▪ July 30
Top 7 finalists: Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard with special guest, Season 8 American Idol winner Kris Allen. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 3-4
Ninth annual local talent competition. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
BUILDING 429 ▪ Aug. 3
Christian music. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.
TOTO ▪ Aug. 5
Classic rock. 5 p.m. $39-$89.
JEKYLL & HYDE ▪ Aug. 11-19
Modesto Performing Arts production of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic thriller. $19-$35.
PATTON OSWALT ▪ Aug. 11
Comedian. 8 p.m. $39-$99.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 30
July 20, Valley Jazz Company; July 21, Tony and the Tuff Times. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COMMODORES & ISLEY BROTHERS ▪ July 21
With The Family Stone. 8 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$250.
VOCAL STUDIO RECITAL ▪ July 21
Shelly Bort. 1 p.m. College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. $10.
WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS ▪ July 28
7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $58-$420.
FOREIGNER ▪ July 29
With Jason Bonham and Queensryche. 6:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$400.
ROB HILL BAND ▪ Aug 3
Soul, pop, jazz and blues. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $10. www.westsidetheatre.org
ABBACADABRA ▪ Aug. 4
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
CASH TRIBUTE FEATURING JAMES GARNER ▪ Aug 4
Celebrates the life and music of the Man in Black. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR” ▪ Through July 26
Documentary is an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. $8-$10.
FILM: “BOUNDARIES” ▪ July 20-26
Vera Farmiga stars as Laura, a single mother living in Seattle and Christopher Plummer as her estranged father Jack. $8-$10.
FILM: “POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD” ▪ July 20-26
Director Wim Wenders sets out to present his work of reform and his answers to today’s global questions. $8-$10.
THE CHILL LIST ▪ July 21
Team poetry slam invitational from the creators of the Ill List. 7:30 p.m. $20-$35.
FILM: “MUST LOVE DOGS” ▪ July 26
Take your dog to a movie night. All dogs must be on a leash and friendly (nonaggressive) toward other dogs in order to be admitted. Complimentary dog biscuits available at the door for your canine companion. One pooch per patron. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE KING” ▪ July 27-Aug. 2
Eugene Jarecki's new film takes Elvis Pressley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America. $8-$10.
FILM: “DAMSEL” ▪ July 27-Aug. 2
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in this comedic western. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ July 28
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $12.
FILM: “THE CATCHER WAS A SPY” ▪ Aug. 3
Paul Rudd stars as major league catcher Moe Berg in this film, set in WWII. $8-$10.
FILM: “FREEDOM WRITERS” ▪ Aug. 5
California teacher tries to unify her disadvantaged, racially divided students. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Through Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
“THE WOLVES” ▪ Through July 22
Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, t 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“MASTER CLASS” ▪ July 20-Aug. 5
A legend offers up a “Master Class” on the nature of art and creativity. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. prospecttheaterproject.org
“CINDERELLA” ▪ Aug. 3-5
Gaslight Community Conservatory children’s production in Denair. To learn more, email info@denairgaslight.com or call 209-664-9514.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
July and August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 3, “Celebration of Fiber Arts” with CrossRoad Quilters. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Aug. 9, Art Around Town, Turlock’s Downtown art galleries and businesses open for art stroll. 5-8 p.m. Downtown Turlock.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. July 12.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
ARTS SHOWCASE GALLERY TALK ▪ Aug. 12
Award-winning artists featured in the Carnegie Art Showcase exhibition will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. 2-3 p.m. Free with gallery admission.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
July 7, The Fixx. 7 p.m. $20. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Aug. 18, Smokey Robinson; Aug. 10, Jeff Foxworthy; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul. Willow Creek Lounge: July 20, Michael Beck Band; July 21, Caravanserai; July 26, Rock of Ages; July 27, Priss; July 28, The Wiz Kid. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIR ▪ Through July 22
Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Lifehouse, Blue Oyster Cult, La Septima Banda, Trace Adkins, Salt-N-Pepa and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. 7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com. 209-668-1333.
MURPHY'S MUSIC FEST ▪ July 22
Jill and the Giants, Leilani and the Distractions, Plan B, Cool Beans, Gary Hillman, NN and the Control, Nick & Ras and WindHorse. No-host food and drink, silent auction. Noon-8 p.m. Murphy's Community Park, 505 Algiers Road. $10-$20. 209-813-0696.
TWAIN HARTE SUMMER ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ July 28-29
Annual street festival features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Comedy Industries, Coyote Hill, BluesBox Bayou Band. Cool Custom Hot Rod Car Show at Twain Harte Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. www.fireonthemountain.com.
WINES IN THE PINES ▪ July 28
Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food with live music by Jana and Leroy. Noon to 4 p.m. Meadow Plaza. $30, age 21 and over only. www.twainhartecc.com.
FAMILY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 11
Art, car show, international food, performances and more. 10 am.-3 p.m. King-Kennedy Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-688-7756.
FOOD & FUN
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
TASTES OF THE MEDITERRANEAN ▪ July 26
Wine tasting event with Greek appetizers. 6-9 p.m. Greek Annunciation Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. Tickets available at 209-522-7694.
CATFISH DINNER ▪ July 28
La Grange Odd Fellows Lafayette Lodge #65 3-7 p.m. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange $15. 209-916-5086.
ODDS & ENDS
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ July 21-Aug. 18
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive event. 10 a.m. July 21, 28, Aug. 4, 18. Space limited, reservations recommended. Columbia State Historic Park. $5 adults, $1 children. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
