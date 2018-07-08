New kind of bubbly fun brings people to downtown Modesto

Revelers flocked to the first-ever Foam Fest in downtown Modesto on Saturday evening.
The “foam party” featured live DJs spinning EDM and other music as party goers danced around in foam in the Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot. The event was from the new Atwater-based Control Productions.
“We’re just trying to bring something new to Modesto so people don’t have to drive to bigger cities to so things like this,” said Control Productions organizer Marissa Tafolla. “We want it to be refreshing and fun.”
She said the event used foam cannons shooting out a gel mixture that is environmentally safe to create the bubbly bonanza. The event also included games and various vendor booths.
