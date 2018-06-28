What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪ June 30
Fusion of Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
RITA COOLIDGE ▪ July 6
Classic pop star. 8 p.m. $29-$59.
BANDA MACHOS ▪ July 7
Performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MOBAND ▪ Through July 12
Annual concerts in the park: July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One’s For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 30
June 29, Johnny Rocket and the Thrust; June 30, Patio-Fest. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ July 15
Midnight Rose Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN ▪ July 1
With Granger Smith. 7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$350.
RYKERT TRIO ▪ July 1
Gospel concert. 6 p.m. Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way. Free. 209-718-6130
COUNTING CROWS & LIVE ▪ July 3
With Live. 7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $46-$126.
NATIVE ▪ July 7
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “HEARTS BEAT LOUD” ▪ June 29-July 5
Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons star as father and daughter in this heartwarming story. $8-$10.
FILM: “MOUNTAIN” ▪ June 29-July 5
Narrated by William Dafoe, an experience about the highest peaks around the world. $8-$10.
FILM: “AMERICAN ANIMALS” ▪ June 29-July 5
The film follows four young men as they plan one of the most audacious art heists in US history. $8-$10.
FILM: “INDEPENDENCE DAY” ▪ July 4
Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum star in Roland Emmerich science-fiction adventure. 1 p.m. $6.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Through Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
“THE WOLVES” ▪ July 6-22
Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, t 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
July and August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; July 10-Aug. 3, “Celebration of Fiber Arts” with CrossRoad Quilters. July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪ Through July 1
Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: July 15, Rick Springfield; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins). Willow Creek Lounge: June 29, Born on the Bayou; June 30, Busta Groove; July 5, Live Again; July 6, Blue Collar Man; July 7, Left of Centre; July 12, Agent; July 13, Cheeseballs; July 14, Coverboy; July 19, Valley Fire; July 20, Michael Beck Band; July 21, Caravanserai; July 26, Rock of Ages; July 27, Priss; July 28, The Wiz Kid. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 30
Hilmar’s annual homage to all things bovine returns with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
SIERRA NEVADA ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ July 7-8
Celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live music includes The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, $8, 7:30-11 a.m. The festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is held on the grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold. Free. 925-372-8961.
FOOD & FUN
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
FOURTH OF JULY
LIVINGSTON ▪ July 29-July 1
Carnival, live music and fireworks. Music on Friday will be by Frankie J and Joe Cooley at 6 p.m., $10 presale; Saturday features Lupillo Rivera at 6 p.m., $15; and Sunday Rhythm Blenders The Valley Cats, free. Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave. Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday at the sports complex. www.livingston4thofjuly.com.
WOODWARD RESERVOIR ▪ June 30
Upon reaching capacity, the park will be closed to all inbound traffic. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Attendees should plan to stay inside the park until the fireworks end. Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26 Mile Road. $25 per carload. www.stancountyparks.com.
DON PEDRO LAKE ▪ June 30
Spectators should arrive by 8 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show near the Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange. $20 per vehicle. 209-852-2396.
GUSTINE ▪ June 30-July 4
West Side 5K Color Run on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Gustine High School; that evening, the Miss Gustine Pageant will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium. On Tuesday, July 3, the annual FFA tractor pull will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the high school. On July 4, festivities start with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street and end at Henry Miller Park where there will be food booths, kids activities, live entertainment and more until 4 p.m. Later, fireworks at the Gustine High football field begin at dusk. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for fireworks. http://www.tripod.lycos.com/gustinecofc
MODESTO NUTS FIREWORKS ▪ July 3
A fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against the Lake Elsinore. The pre-Fourth pyrotechnics will mark the team’s longest fireworks show of the year. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. Admission $7 to $14. www.modestonuts.com.
MODESTO FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION ▪ July 4
Parade theme “The Land of Liberty.” After the parade the All American Festival kicks off with kids activities, live music, dance demonstrations, a classic car show, food and craft booths as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion. Both events are organized by the Modesto Kiwanis Club. Parade: 9:30 a.m. from 10th and F streets to J Street, then back to 11th Street to I Street, ending at 17th Street. Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (flag-raising 12:15 p.m.) at Tenth Street Plaza. www.modestojulyparade.com
TURLOCK ▪ July 4
Parade and Car Show in downtown Turlock includes family activities, cars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In the evening, the fun moves to California State University, Stanislaus, where activities begin at 7 p.m. leading up to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m. One University Circle. Free. www.turlockdowntown.com or www.csustan.edu/fireworks.
COLUMBIA GLORIOUS FOURTH ▪ July 4
Columbia State Historic Park celebration begins with a ceremonial flag raising and black powder musket salute at 11 a.m. near the gazebo on Main Street. The Great Mother Lode Brass & Reed Band will play at 11 a.m. on Main Street. A parade begins at noon running along Main Street. Activities will be held throughout the town, including a greased pole climbing and a bucket brigade. Other contests include nail pounding, watermelon eating, egg relay race and egg toss, and a five-way tug-of-war. Barbecue lunch at 1 p.m. is $10 general and $6 for children under 10. Music after the barbecue will be provided by The Lucky Cousins Brass Band. 209-536-1672.
ATWATER ▪ July 4
The Run for Independence starts the day at 7:30 a.m. A parade starts at 9 a.m. at Foster's Freeze on Winton Way and ends at Ralston Park. The festival at Ralston Park is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The national anthem will be sung at 11 and a tug-of-war competitions will be held from noon-3:30 p.m. Gates at Castle Air Base, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, open at 6 p.m. for music by Danny Castro and Mike Hammer & the Nails, followed by a fireworks show. Castle admission is $10 per carload. Take lawn chairs and blankets. Gates close at 9 for fireworks. www.atwater4thofjuly.org.
RIPON ▪ July 4
Food vendors and music with a car show beginning at 5 p.m. Look for the city’s pyrotechnics celebration to begin around 9:25 p.m. at Mistlin Park, 1201 W. River Road. Admission is free with a $5 parking fee. 209-599-7519.
TWAIN HARTE ▪ July 4
The community-inclusive 4th of July Parade is open to all. Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by a sing-a-long at 10:30 at All That Matters Gallery, 22990 Joaquin Gully Road. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Following the parade, family activities along Cedar Street in downtown include food booths, bounce house and more. Free. www.twainhartecc.com.
MOKELUMNE HILL ▪ July 4
The community's "Small Town, Big Heart July 4th Celebration" begins with a pancake breakfast at the Town Hall from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. A parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street with food, music and vendors available along with kids games at Shutter Tree Park after the parade. www.gocalaveras.com/calendar-of-events..
SAN ANDREAS ▪ July 4
Fourth of July Concert and Barbecue returns featuring the Calaveras Community Band playing patriotic favorites, marches, swing and popular tunes from the past beginning at 6:30 p.m. Before the concert, a barbecue will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. for $16. Turner Park, 287 Treat Ave., San Andreas. Admission to concert is free. www.gocalaveras.com/calendar-of-events.
MANTECA ▪ July 4
Manteca celebrates its centennial this year and plans a Fourth of July fete beginning with an Sunrise Kiwanis Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. beginning Jason and Main streets, traveling to Center Street, ending at Library Park. Centennial fireworks will go off over Big League Dreams sports park with gates to the park opening at 7 p.m., fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m., 1077 Milo Candini Drive. $2. 209-456-8600.
IRONSTONE VINEYARDS FIREWORKS ▪ July 7
Live entertainment by Daniel Kushnir, The Cool Shifters Band and Shane Dwight. Family fun is promised with bounce houses, a rock wall and face painting as well as fire jugglers, food and beverages. Gates open at 2 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, age 5 and under free. www.ironstonevineyards.com.
ODDS & ENDS
MODESTO GRAFFITI-CON COMIC AND CAR SHOW ▪ July 1
Geek Fashion Show, cosplay contest and panels, vendors, artists and fan clubs, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit Modesto Area Music Association. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza. $3 advance, $5 door; $4 with can of food for local food banks; free under age 12. graffiticon209@gmail.com.
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
