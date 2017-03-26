The Modesto Bee’s 2016-17 All-District Boys Basketball teams

All-District boys basketball
Large School
Comprised of schools from the Modesto Metro Conference, Central California Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference.
Darrian Grays, senior, Modesto Christian High: In a season of great youth and injury, Grays provided steady leadership and scoring for the Crusaders. The MMC co-MVP led the Crusaders with a 17.4 scoring average and was MVP at The Island Tournament.
Tyler Williams, junior, Modesto Christian High: Buried on the bench as a sophomore, Williams’ confidence soared under first-year coach Brice Fantazia. Williams averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, and was named a MVP at the MaxPreps MLK Classic.
Tydus Verhoeven, senior, Manteca High: The Valley Oak League MVP ranked among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s leaders in double-doubles (16.5 points, 12.7 rebounds) and blocked shots (186). Added a league title to his 2016 CIF State Division III crown.
Esteban Martin, senior Modesto High: The 6-foot-6 center averaged a team-high 11.5 points and played his best games in February (averaged nearly 16.8 points) as the Panthers secured their first postseason berth since 2008.
Jared Rice, senior, Central Catholic High: Took his game to another level when point guard Josh Hamilton was removed from the team. Over the final 17 games, Rice averaged 19.4 points, including a season-high 29 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final.
Small School
Comprised of schools from the Trans-Valley League, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Central California Athletic Alliance.
First team
Aaron Paschini, senior, Ripon: Earned the Trans-Valley League MVP award thanks to his defensive prowess; averaged 4.9 steals and set a school single-season (153) and career mark (339) for thievery.
Noah Hernandez, senior, Ripon: Forced to sit out his entire junior season after transferring from Modesto Christian, Hernandez made the most of his only year of varsity ball. He averaged a team-high 18.1 points.
Kole Gaglio, senior, Hilmar: Named the TVL’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging a league-high 20 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The 6-foot-5 forward topped 20 points six times in TVL play.
Dillon Autrey, junior, Calaveras: The Most Outstanding Player in the Mother Lode League, Autrey led Calaveras in every statistical category except for assists (he was third); averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Chance Browning, senior, Delhi: This two-time all-Southern League first-team selection averaged 24.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Hawks; flourished against top-flight teams at the Holiday Hoop Classic.
