High School Sports

February 25, 2017 4:39 PM

MC fails to reach semis for first time since '96; season on life support

Bee Staff Reports

For the first time in more than two decades, the seventh-seeded Crusaders were eliminated from the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs before the semifinal round.

No. 7 Modesto Christian fell to second-seeded Woodcreek (Roseville) 87-63 on Friday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals. MC last failed to reach the final four of a section tournament in 1996, the year before legendary former coach Gary Porter arrived on the scene.

But the Crusaders’ season may not be over.

If second-seeded Woodcreek and No. 1 Sheldon end up in the Open division for the Northern California playoffs, the Crusaders would gain admittance into the NorCal Division I tournament.

Woodcreek, ranked fifth in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, advances to play No. 3 St. Mary’s on Wednesday at UOP. Woodcreek is led by 6-foot-11 junior Jordan Brown, who averages 26 points and 16 rebounds per game.

Sheldon faces No. 5 West in the other semifinal.

Modesto Christian, under first-year coach Brice Fantazia, who replaced Richard Midgley, finishes the season 22-7.

“We’re still hoping our season continues, but regardless, I’m proud of my team,” said Fantazia, a former MC player. “I was pleased that we were able to go undefeated in league this year, when a lot of people said we wouldn’t. But, obviously, at Modesto Christian nobody cares if you’re young or have injuries. But I’m proud of my team.”

Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Basketball Playoffs

Thursday, Feb. 28

Division VI

No. 11 Big Valley Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Adventist, 7 p.m.

Wedensday, March 1

Division II

No. 6 Beyer vs. No. 2 Burbank, 3 p.m, UOP

Division III

No. 3 Manteca vs. No. 2 Capital Christian, 6 p.m., Galt H.S.

Division IV

No. 4 Ripon vs. No. 1 Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Tokay H.S.

Division V

No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Elliot Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Argonaut at No. 2 Brookside Christian, 7 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

View more video

Sports Videos