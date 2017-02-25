MC fails to reach semis for first time since '96; season on life support

For the first time in more than two decades, the seventh-seeded Crusaders were eliminated from the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs before the semifinal round.
No. 7 Modesto Christian fell to second-seeded Woodcreek (Roseville) 87-63 on Friday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals. MC last failed to reach the final four of a section tournament in 1996, the year before legendary former coach Gary Porter arrived on the scene.
But the Crusaders’ season may not be over.
If second-seeded Woodcreek and No. 1 Sheldon end up in the Open division for the Northern California playoffs, the Crusaders would gain admittance into the NorCal Division I tournament.
Woodcreek, ranked fifth in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, advances to play No. 3 St. Mary’s on Wednesday at UOP. Woodcreek is led by 6-foot-11 junior Jordan Brown, who averages 26 points and 16 rebounds per game.
Sheldon faces No. 5 West in the other semifinal.
Modesto Christian, under first-year coach Brice Fantazia, who replaced Richard Midgley, finishes the season 22-7.
“We’re still hoping our season continues, but regardless, I’m proud of my team,” said Fantazia, a former MC player. “I was pleased that we were able to go undefeated in league this year, when a lot of people said we wouldn’t. But, obviously, at Modesto Christian nobody cares if you’re young or have injuries. But I’m proud of my team.”
Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Basketball Playoffs
Thursday, Feb. 28
Division VI
No. 11 Big Valley Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Adventist, 7 p.m.
Wedensday, March 1
Division II
No. 6 Beyer vs. No. 2 Burbank, 3 p.m, UOP
Division III
No. 3 Manteca vs. No. 2 Capital Christian, 6 p.m., Galt H.S.
Division IV
No. 4 Ripon vs. No. 1 Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Tokay H.S.
Division V
No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Elliot Christian, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Argonaut at No. 2 Brookside Christian, 7 p.m.
Comments