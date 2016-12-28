Ceres’ Garcia learning to dominate games at Holiday Hoop Classic

Springy Castlemont High forward Alfonso Wells jumped with Ceres’ Cristian Garcia, who won the battle of big bodies with a finger roll at the rim.
At 6-foot-6, Garcia doesn’t possess the bounce or the overwhelming height of some of high school’s top centers, but good luck convincing him of that.
The blossoming junior is both confident and crafty on the low block.
“The game level doesn’t freak him out,” Ceres coach Julio Marquez said.
Garcia has shined through the first two days of the 17th annual Holiday Hoop Classic and the Bulldogs, a first-time entrant, have followed his lead.
One night after putting a scare into tournament host Modesto Christian, Ceres advanced in the consolation bracket with a 57-46 victory over Castlemont High of Oakland.
Garcia scored 12 points and outperformed the 6-5 Wells, setting up a showdown with Beyer on Thursday at noon.
The Patriots beat Central Catholic, 53-48.
“This is the first tournament that he’s showing that he wants to dominate a game,” Marquez said of Garcia, who has had to work himself into shape in the first month of the season.
“He’s coming along and improving. He’s had a big presence in the paint, offensively and defensively, and he’s showing us all what he can do.”
Ceres has held a lead in seven of the eight quarters at the Holiday Hoop Classic and led by as many as nine against Castlemont, now 0-2 against Stanislaus District teams.
The Knights were knocked into the consolation bracket by Turlock.
Haadyn Martinez led a balanced Bulldog attack with 18 points, while Inder Sanhu chipped in 10.
Martinez shouldered the scoring load early, netting 10 in the first half. Sanhu had seven of the Bulldogs’ 10 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Garcia served as the closer. A member of Chuck Hayes Basketball’s 16-and-under AAU team, Garcia tallied eight of his 12 points in the fourth and punctuated the win with a one-handed dunk.
While the stage has appeared big for some –Central Catholic and Delhi are 0-2 – Garcia looked forward to playing in the Holiday Hoop Classic, long a proving ground and showcase for the top teams and individual talent in the state.
“There’s no anxiety,” he said. “I’m just trying to come out here and be confident. I know a lot of these guys.”
Those bonds were tested on opening night, when Ceres was pitted against Modesto Christian in the prime-time game.
The Crusaders are the defending tournament champions with a roster lined with some of the best young talent in the Stanislaus District, including 6-foot-7 junior Gabe Murphy, a rising Division I recruit.
“That was fun,” he said.
Garcia matched Murphy bucket for bucket, board for board. He poured in a team-high 20 points, driving the Bulldogs’ bid at an upset. Ceres led at the intermission, 28-26, but faded down the stretch.
“He’s played with some of these kids and he’s played against the Modesto Christian kids,” Marquez said. “That was a good thing for him ... a blessing.”
Garcia also had eight rebounds. He credited his AAU experience for helping him adjust to the physicality and speed of play at the Holiday Hoop Classic.
“That AAU team played physical and fast,” Garcia said. “So that helps out here, where the other teams play a fast-paced style of basketball.”
For Ceres (6-6) to contend in the Western Athletic Conference, Marquez needs Garcia, a returning second-team all-league performer, to be the anchor.
His ability to take up space and finish around the rim frees up the Bulldogs’ fleet of guards and makes fellow forward Nick Jones even more dangerous.
Jones has 17 points in two tournament games, including eight on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games.
“It helps out, especially with Jones,” Marques said. “He gets the mismatches.”
