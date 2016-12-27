Modesto Christian’s Classic title defense survives scare from Ceres

The first month of the season has a been trial for the Modesto Christian boys basketball team.
With freshmen plugged into key roles, injuries messing with continuity and a new voice in the huddle, one of Northern California’s top programs has had to learn how to finish games.
Their struggles were outlined at the Father Berry Tournament at Jesuit, where Modesto Christian lost three games by a total of 10 points.
“It’s been all the little plays, like free throws, hustle plays and plays like that,” junior Gabe Murphy said. “We need to learn how to keep our minds calm and handle the pressure when situations are tough.”
Tuesday’s 68-54 victory over Ceres in the first round of the 17th annual Holiday Hoop Classic was a step in the right direction. Darrian Grays tallied 23 points on three 3-pointers and Tyler Williams and Murphy had double-doubles for the Crusaders (3-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
It just wasn’t the dominating effort Holiday Hoop Classic fans have come to expect from Modesto Christian, the reigning tournament champion.
In their last Classic outing, Modesto Christian ran Long Beach Poly out of town with an 88-48 victory in the 2015 final.
Tuesday’s game didn’t follow that script. It featured 10 lead changes and a first-year coach whose frustration – even in victory – bubbled to the surface.
“We didn’t play well,” said Brice Fantazia, a Modesto alumnus and former pro player. “They’re disrespecting the game of basketball and I’m tired of it.
“Just because they have ‘MC’ on their jersey, they think they’re going to win. Everything in basketball is earned. We’re not playing anything like we practice.”
Trailing 28-26 at the half, Modesto Christian finally took control with a 9-0 spurt and a super-sized performance from Murphy in the third quarter.
The 6-foot-8 junior scored eight of his 16 points in the quarter and shook Modesto Christian from its malaise with a two-handed dunk and blocked shot.
“He’s been our best player the last three games,” Fantazia said. “He’s tough on the block and I think officials are still learning how to call him.”
In his first season as a starter, Murphy was determined to leave his mark on the Classic ... just as his predecessor had. Robinson Idehen, now a redshirt freshman at Western Kentucky, was the 2015 tournament MVP.
Murphy didn’t think it would take so long. He moved in and out of the lineup with foul trouble in the first half, but created his own opportunity in the third quarter. He attacked the glass, collecting eight rebounds to go along with his eight points in the period.
“My coach has been telling me to stay level-headed the first couple of games because I have been in foul trouble,” Murphy said. “It was really frustrating. I didn’t really get a lot of minutes last season. I wanted to come out and make an automatic impact, but with the fouls, I was a half-a-second late on a rotation.”
Murphy finished with 14 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double.
“Ever since I started playing basketball, my job has been to bring defense and rebounding and energy,” he said. “A lot of times my scoring won’t be there.”
It has over the last three games. Murphy is averaging 16.6 points in that time, and on Tuesday, he showcased an array moves. There were hooks, an up and under, and of course, the dunk.
“That was a gift,” he said with a smile.
Ceres put a scare into Modesto Christian with a balanced attack.
Center Cristian Garcia had 20 points and eight rebounds, point guard Ismael Ontiveros had 10 points and Nick Jones scored six of his nine points in the first half.
The Bulldogs just couldn’t match baskets down the stretch with the Crusaders, who led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter. Ceres had four field goals over the final eight minutes and was outscored 20-9, foiling its bid at an upset.
Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Crusaders, who play another Bulldog – Turlock, 72-62 winners over Castlemont – in Wednesday’s second round. Tip is at 6 p.m.
Ceres will play Castlemont at noon.
El Cerrito 64, Beyer 58: The Gauchos used a 14-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to stun the Patriots.
Edward “Tre” Gray shook off a knee injury to lead three El Cerrito players in double figures with 21 points.
Tyler Dickson had 20 points, including eight during the decisive rally. Jacob Smith chipped in 11 for the Gauchos, who play Central in the winner’s bracket on Tuesday.
Beyer led 53-49 with about seven minutes left when El Cerrito made its move. The Patriots went six minutes without a point, fueling the Gauchos’ fastbreak offense with turnovers and long rebounds.
Brian Perry had a team-high 16 points, while Ben Polack finished with 14. He had four 3s in the second quarter.
Beyer will play Central Catholic at 1:30 p.m. El Cerrito takes on Central of Fresno at 7:30 p.m.
