Turlock massage parlor worker arrested on suspicion of offering sexual favors

A Turlock massage parlor worker was arrested on suspicion of prostitution after police say she offered a sexual service to a customer.
Xiuiang Lin, a 36-year-old woman from San Gabriel, was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to the Turlock Police Department.
In a press release, the department said at 11 a.m., police arrived at Golden Spa – located at 638 Wolfe Ave., Suite 2 – for a business compliance check.
The department, according to the release, had been receiving complaints alleging employees had been propositioning customers.
The arrest concluded what police described as investigation that had taken “several weeks.”
Assisting in the investigation was the California Massage Therapy Council.
This is the second time in at least 3 1/2 years a similar Turlock business was cited for alleged prostitution.
Anyone with any more information regarding the business is asked to call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325.
