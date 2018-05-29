Dispute between landlord and former tenant escalates into deputy-involved shooting

A dispute that arose between a former tenant and the owner of the home he had rented escalated into an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting in Riverbank on Tuesday, authorities said.
According to Stanslaus County Sheriff's deputy Royjindar Singh, a homeowner called 911 Tuesday morning after the tenant, who was identified only as a man in his 50s, returned to the Burneyville Road property and tried to gain access to retrieve some property he had left. The homeowner denied the man access.
Two deputies arrived and were immediately confronted by the former tenant. One of the deputies suffered an arm injury; the nature of the injury and whether any weapon was involved was not immediately clear.
At that point, there were shots fired, Singh said. It was not clear whether one or both deputies fired their guns, nor how many times the suspect was hit.
The suspect was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital for treatment. The deputy who suffered the arm injury also was taken to the hospital, Singh said.
The area has been cordoned off while authorities investigate. The Sheriff's Department is telling residents who need to access the area to use Prestwick Drive.
Deputies are awaiting the arrival of investigators from the sheriff's internal affairs division as well as the Stanislaus County District Attorney's office, and then plan a thorough sweep of the home and property.
We will have more on this story as soon as information becomes available.
