Officer-involved shooting at Keyes Road overpass sends one to hospital

Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Keyes Road overpass at Highway 99 late Thursday night.
The shooting, which occurred at about 11 p.m., involved a California Highway Patrol officer, the Sheriff's Department said on Friday morning.
One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff's Department said.
A two-person CHP unit attempted to stop a vehicle going south on Highway 99 near the Keyes Road exit. The vehicle fled and exited onto Keyes Road, the Sheriff's Department said.
The CHP unit did not attempt to stop the vehicle after it fled, but the driver of the vehicle crashed.
The CHP officers arrived at the crash scene "to check on the welfare of the occupants," the Sheriff's Department said. One of the CHP officers shot one of the occupants. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Department said.
The Keyes Road overpass was closed during the investigation, but was open by 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. Highway 99 remained open during the investigation.
Investigations into the incident are being conducted by the CHP, the sheriff's department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
