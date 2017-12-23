Man in stable condition after he's shot at an intersection in southeast Modesto

More Videos 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 2:15 Students learn to Stop the Bleed 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-reporting-system Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-reporting-system Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

