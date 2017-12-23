More Videos

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-reporting-system

Crime

Man in stable condition after he's shot at an intersection in southeast Modesto

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 23, 2017 07:29 AM

A man was in stable condition Saturday morning after he was struck by gunfire at an intersection in southeast Modesto.

At about 10:30p.m. Friday, the victim, in his early 30s, was in his car at the intersection of Penny Lane and North McClure Road when a person in a white Honda Civic pulled alongside his vehicle.

The person inside the Honda fired three or four shots into other vehicle, striking the victim at least once, according to Sgt. Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. The suspect fled the scene.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or what led to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.



