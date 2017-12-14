21-year-old victim of robbery in Turlock park dies from injuries

The victim of a Dec. 4 robbery in Turlock's Donnelly Park died Wednesday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office reported Thursday.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Cameron Tracy," the office's Facebook post reads. "Cameron passed away yesterday at the young age of 21."
The DA's Office said a criminal complaint has already been filed against the two suspects in custody on that case. "Our office will be reviewing the charges to determine the next appropriate steps."
A gofundme.com page set up while Tracy was in a coma says he was with his girlfriend in the park "when 4 masked assailants pulled up in a white van, jumped out and surrounded Cameron and beat him to unconsciousness."
Four people, including three Modesto residents, were arrested Dec. 5 in connection with a series of three violent robberies at Donnelly Park. They are Shaun Santos, 22, and Lavinia Perez, 38, both of Modesto, and a Modesto boy and a Manteca boy, ages 15 and 16. Police did not release the teenagers' names because they are minors.
Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said Thursday that he did not have information on which two face charges in Tracy's death because the DA's Office has taken the lead on releasing news on the case.
District Attorney's Office spokesman John Goold said in an email, "I can't comment on the pending juveniles since they are in juvenile court. A hearing will be required to have them tried as adults. That hearing has not occurred at this time." Santos and Perez remain in custody on $750,000 bail each, Goold said.
It appear Santos and Perez will be charged in Tracy's death.
Santos was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder on Dec. 7, Holeman said. Perez and the boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
But the Stanislaus County Superior Court case information online shows both adults had been charged with attempted murder.
Tracy was accosted about 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot on the west side of the park. Holeman said officers found him with life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted.
The similar-style robberies occurred on different days of the week, but each robbery occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
Holeman said investigators believe a group of suspects approached the victims in the robberies. In each crime, the suspects demanded the victims "empty their pockets."
In the first two robberies, the victims appeared to have been "roughed up." Holeman said the victim in the first robbery suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and sought treatment on his own. The victim in the second robbery suffered minor injuries.
