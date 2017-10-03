Modesto parents convicted in their 16-month-old son’s death

Modesto parents Andrew and Alicia Paffendorf have been convicted of felony crimes in the death of their 16-month-old son, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
On Dec. 2, 2008, medics were called to the home because Andrew Paffendorf Jr. wasn’t breathing. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later. Authorities say the toddler died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen.
The case against the Paffendorfs has been delayed for several years as the boy’s father remained in jail accused of murder. The boy’s mother was free on her own recognizance. awaiting trial on a charge of child abuse.
On Sept. 27, Andrew Paffendorf, 31, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. On that same day, Alicia Paffendorf, 31, pleaded no contest plea to the child abuse charge she faced.
As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Andrew Paffendorf agreed to give up more than 3 1/2 years of credit he earned while awaiting trial in the county jail. Alicia Paffendorf is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 29 in Stanislaus Superior Court.
John Goold, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, said this homicide case was delayed for several years because of extensive investigation by both sides and several changes in attorneys. During that time, Andrew Paffendorf retained experts who disputed that abuse caused the child’s death, Goold said.
In 2008, the Paffendorfs were married and living with their son in Modesto, before he was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he died.
Prosecutors said a forensic pathologist discovered the child suffered several injuries, including multiple healing rib fractures, trauma to his abdomen, a fractured right femur and extensive bruising all over his body. The pathologist concluded that the child died as a result of blunt force injuries to his abdomen and head.
A Stanislaus County sheriff’s detective questioned the boy’s father. Prosecutors said Andrew Paffendorf admitted to physically abusing the child several weeks before his death.
Alicia Paffendorf also told a detective that she had seen her husband act abusively toward the baby a few weeks earlier. The mother admitted knowing her baby was injured, and she failed to call law enforcement officials or seek help for the child, according to the prosecution.
Goold said Andrea Paffendorfs voluntary manslaughter is considered a “strike” offense under state’s Three Strikes law.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
