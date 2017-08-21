Extremely drunk, he picked the wrong house to enter

A man with a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit was shot by a resident after he broke into her home Saturday night, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The resident of Carter Street in Tuolumne City called 911 a few minutes before 9 p.m. to report a man was trying to break into her home. She yelled at the man to go away, while she secured her doors and hid her three children upstairs, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday night.
The woman armed herself with a handgun. While she was on the line with a dispatcher, the man gained entry through a door, about six minutes after the resident first realized he was trying to get in, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman St. Andrea Benson said. The resident fired one shot at the intruder, causing an injury later determined not to be life-threatening.
The man is not known to the resident, Benson said.
He fled and was located by deputies in a neighboring home where he’d been attending a party just before going to the woman’s house. He was taken to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. His blood alcohol level was above 0.250 percent, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Because of his extreme intoxication, deputies have not ruled out that the man may have thought he was re-entering the house where the party was held, Benson said.
“Detectives are still investigating and speaking with those involved,” she said. People in the house to which he’d fled had not called authorities, Benson said. When deputies arrived, those in the home were “tending to him, providing first aid.”
The man has not been placed under arrest, Benson said Monday morning, and the Sheriff’s Office has not released his name.
