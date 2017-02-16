Modesto police book two suspected in rash of dentist office break-ins

Modesto Police on Thursday arrested two suspected serial buglers who could be linked to as many as 50 commercial burglaries throughout the county over the past six months.
Most of the burglaries took place at dentist and optometry offices, said Modesto Police Detective Jamie Demings. The breaking started in August; thieves most often took money from petty cash boxes but also stole electronics and designer sunglasses. About 15 of the burglaries took place in Modesto, about 30 in Turlock and a few in Ceres, Demings said.
Detectives from Modesto have been working with their crime analysts and Turlock Police detectives to pinpoint patterns in burglaries and identify the suspects.
At about 5 a.m. Thursday an Ontel Security Officer responding to an alarm at a dentist office on Coffee Road stopped one of the suspects from leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Officer Michelle Peltier got to the vehicle before the suspect and could see several crowbars in the front seat, said Ontel Security Chief David McCann. When the suspect approached he told the officer the vehicle belonged to his mother. He tried to get in but she would not let him and when he began calling Modesto Police he ran from the area.
Modesto Police arrived a short time later and, based on evidence left at the scene, identified the suspect as 36-year-old Josh Swiderski, of Modesto.
One of the Modesto Police detectives, David Ramirez, was familiar with Swiderski and knew some of the places he frequented, Demings said.
They found Swiderski at the intersection of McHenry and Tokay avenues, along with 25-year-old Steven Vera, of Modesto.
Demings said Swiderski is the primary suspect and is believed to have worked with several accomplices, including Vera.
Modesto Police detectives called Turlock Police detectives to the station and both interviewed the suspects.
Swiderski and Vera were both booked on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy by Modesto Police and Turlock Police added additional charged for Swiderski: two counts of burglary, three counts of auto theft and two counts of grand theft.
Detectives are continuing to investigate Swiderski and Vera and working to identify additional suspects.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
