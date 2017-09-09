He’ll cook for you like family; owner of new Village One restaurant returns to area

More Videos 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby Pause 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 2:25 Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews 1:16 Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill The new Mediterranean restaurant the Rusty Red Grill opened in Modesto's Village One area. A look at its Italian and Greek menu options. The new Mediterranean restaurant the Rusty Red Grill opened in Modesto's Village One area. A look at its Italian and Greek menu options. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

