Shopping for a cause at two new Modesto secondhand stores

At first blush, Los Gatos thrift store and Another Day consignments wouldn’t seem to have much in common, other than they both sell previously used merchandise.
The former has a variety of items, ranging from shoes and clothes to movie props and memorabilia (seriously, owner Keith Callaway says, you can buy the tailgate from the Jeep featured in the Terminator 3 movie – along with a copy of the film itself). The latter focuses on jewelry, furniture and knicknacks – unique pieces you might not find anywhere else, owner Sean Day says.
But they share a goal to benefit something bigger than themselves, with very personal reasons behind their efforts.
First, Los Gatos, which is located on the northwest corner of McHenry Avenue and Rumble Road in Modesto: the store, which opened earlier this month, came about thanks to Irwin, Celeste, Sylvia and Mota. Those are the four kittens Callaway and his wife, Nancy, rescued from behind a grocery store near their former home in Hayward. The cats came with a host of health issues, mainly stemming from flea infestations. Restoring them to health was a costly process, and the Callaways realized that other pet-lovers might not have the means to pay the bills for their critters.
“We thought, if we can come up with a store, we could get donations and we could set up a fund to give vouchers to some of the local veterinarians,” Keith Callaway said. So they came up with Los Gatos, a thrift store and a nonprofit organization aimed at providing money for some of those bills as well as, eventually, a site for small-animal adoptions and veterinary visits. The Callaways also hope the store will provide a business one or more of their four children can someday run.
The store is eclectic and well-organized. “We tried to make it clean and inviting,” Keith Callaway said. In fact, upon stepping inside you’re immediately offered a cup of coffee or tea. And your furry friends are welcome to accompany you – a sign in the door notes pets are welcomed.
The Callaways now live in Patterson, after Keith retired from Boeing. And their lives revolve around pets, at work and at home: they recently took custody of four turtles whose owners were moving from a house to a condo.
Los Gatos is located at 3025 McHenry Ave., Modesto, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 209-846-0241.
A little more than a mile away, Sean Day hasn’t yet opened Another Day consignment store on Coffee Road. That will happen next week, Valentine’s Day, to be precise. Owner Sean Day has been stocking the store with items ranging from antique jewelry to an elaborate FAO Schwartz rocking horse from 1984.
Day’s inspiration is with him daily: a framed photograph of his brother, Geoffrey, adorns one wall. A Marine Corps sergeant, Geoffrey Day died in 2014, 10 days before his 28th birthday.
“He was a victim of suicide,” Sean Day said. “He was suffering from (post-traumatic stress disorder).”
Sean Day’s goal is to help keep other families from going through what his family has. So he came up with a store to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide, a veteran-led effort to connect struggling military members with the resources that can help them. Another Day also raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals, which offer care to critically ill children at no cost to their families.
For his store, Day said he is mostly looking for “unique, collectible things, things you don’t expect to find.”
Looking for salt-and-pepper shakers shaped like outhouses? Another Day is your spot.
For the opening day celebration, Day plans to provide snacks from restaurants located nearby in the Western Plaza shopping center. “And, if we’re lucky, mimosas.”
Another Day is located at 2625 Coffee Road, Suite B, Modesto. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 209-857-5915.
