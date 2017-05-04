It’s final: Santos beats recall at OID

Final results Wednesday confirmed that Linda Santos defeated an attempted recall from the Oakdale Irrigation District board.
The no-on-recall side got 316 votes, or 54 percent, according to the Stanislaus County election office. This was down from 56 percent in the initial tally after the April 25 election.
Had voters approved the recall, the seat would have been assumed by Nate Ludlow, the only candidate to sign up.
The recall came a year and a half after Santos and Linda Altieri unseated incumbents in a hard-fought regular election. The board has clashed mainly over the idea of selling Stanislaus River water to distant users.
