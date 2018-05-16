Transcript of Stanislaus County Sheriff's comments, exchange with Trump

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson sat next to President Donald Trump during a meeting on immigration and sanctuary laws at the White House on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
In addition to Christianson, ICE Director Thomas Homan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as well as others, attended the meeting.
Here's a transcript of Christianson's comments and his exchange with Trump.
Trump: Sheriff?
Christianson: Well, Mr. President, thank you for having us. And first of all thank you for being a defender of the rule of law, and for your overwhelming support of public safety, and for standing with the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. That's just tremendous. You know the great part of being last is there's not much else to say (draws laughter).
Trump (smiling): Not a lot.
Christianson: So in the interest of time and out of respect for your time I'll only add one point. And I know this is something that we've had conversations with Director Homan and Attorney General Sessions, and that's the detainer issue. For sheriffs, that's a real problem for us. The federal court has said that honoring detainers is a violation of the Fourth Amendment. That puts us in a very precarious position from a liability standpoint. And we really need to be able to do our jobs without all of the interference that's going on. And certainly, I'm going to reaffirm Director Homan's comments. We have an outstanding relationship with ICE. We work closely with them. Since 9/11, sir, we've had an unbelievable partnership with our federal law enforcement agencies. And there shouldn't be anybody interfering with a sheriff's ability, a chief's ability, or anybody in this room at this table today, from defending people against those who exploit and victimize them. There should be no interference in our ability to protect our communities; to protect our national security. I'm privileged to live in the Central Valley, where agriculture is the No. 1 economic industry, a multi-billion dollar industry. We feed the world. ICE is not out sweeping through those agricultural communities. We're looking for the people ... the criminals. Not the people who are working, seeking a better life in America, send their kids to school ... are out every day in agriculture, whether that's nuts, fruit, poultry, dairy, you name it. That's not what we're doing, sir. We're focused on those individuals who victimize and exploit the weak and defenseless, and we should be able to do that without interference. Thank you for having us.
Trump (shaking Christianson's hand): Thank you, Adam. That's fantastic.
