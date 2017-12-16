Sunny skies. Climate science. And a dry December in Stanislaus County.

More Videos 1:24 Smoky's is back bringing favorites and new fare to Modesto Pause 1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental' 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 0:32 Thomas Fire consumes hills in Santa Barbara County 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 3:11 Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below 1:31 Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash 1:26 The story behind the "Charlie Brown tree" in Hughson orchard 1:49 A Native American elder visits the site of a home where he lived in Yosemite Valley 0:37 Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone's eye view of Riverbank, Escalon from high above Jacob Myers Park A look high above – and down low – of Jacob Myers Park and its surrounding areas in Riverbank and nearby Escalon. The footage was shot by Scoopy One, our drone. The video was taken on the morning of Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. A look high above – and down low – of Jacob Myers Park and its surrounding areas in Riverbank and nearby Escalon. The footage was shot by Scoopy One, our drone. The video was taken on the morning of Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

A look high above – and down low – of Jacob Myers Park and its surrounding areas in Riverbank and nearby Escalon. The footage was shot by Scoopy One, our drone. The video was taken on the morning of Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com