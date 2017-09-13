News

After 45 minutes of lifesaving measures, drowning victim dead in Ceres

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

September 13, 2017 9:48 AM

CERES

A man drowned in the irrigation canal along Moore Road at East Whitmore Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses called in the report of seeing him go into the canal shortly after 8 a.m.

Police, fire and AMR personnel were dispatched to the scene, said Ceres Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Serpa. Police were first to arrive and found the man in the water, pulled him out and began CPR.

Fire personnel assumed CPR and with the AMR ambulance crew continued lifesaving measures for 45 minutes, Serpa said.

The victim was estimated to have been in the canal two minutes. Following lifesaving measures, paramedics contacted on-duty physicians at a hospital, Serpa said, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

No information was immediately available as to what caused the man to enter the canal. The man is Caucasian, Serpa said, but his name and age had not been determined.

We'll have more information as it's available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup 0:23

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup
Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:14

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto
Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops 0:31

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops

View More Video