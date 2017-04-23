Caltrans upgrades safety at busy Oakdale intersection

Caltrans has finished upgrading a busy intersection along Highway 108 to make it safer for people on foot to cross, including children at three nearby schools.
Workers installed what is a called a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon system at Highway 108 and Lee Avenue. The system uses lights mounted above the intersection, which flash yellow when activated by a pedestrian, followed by yellow and then red lights, according to a California Department of Transportation news release.
The red lights mean motorists must stop at the intersection and let people walk across it.
The project is part of the state’s Active Transportation Program, which is designed to increase the number of people walking and using bicycles by making streets safer for them, according to the release.
“While slightly different in appearance, the beacon’s function is very similar to the traditional traffic light in that it stops traffic and allows pedestrians to cross safely,” according to the release. “The beacon is inactive unless it is triggered.”
Caltrans hired Robert J. Frank Construction of Redding for the project at a cost of $204,000.
