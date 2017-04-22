Residents March for Science, celebrate Earth Day in Modesto

Games were played, educational materials, plants and doodads distributed and the recycling containers got a workout at Modesto’s 28th Earth Day celebration Saturday at Graceada Park.
The event coincided with the first March For Science, a national effort to focus attention on research funding and awareness. Locally, marches were held in Modesto — starting at Modesto Junior College east campus and ending at Graceada — and at Yosemite National Park.
About 300 people were expected to participate in Modesto’s march; hundreds more stopped in at Graceada Park for everything from a disk-drop game sponsored by the Modesto Junk Company (players could win a pen, keychain, can sleeve or water bottle) to free yoga provided by Brenda Athletic Club.
Earth-friendly services provided included free paper shredding and free electronic and CRV recycling to benefit Modesto’s Awesome Spot, a project to bring an inclusive playground to Modesto. Eyeglasses were collected for the needy, and for some of the garbage that wasn’t recycled, Ditto’s and Bertolotti Disposal sponsored a trash-formation art contest.
And in what may have been the friendliest Earth-friendly booth, Stanislaus County Animal Services had dogs available for adoption. It had some success, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. A dog named Moose was adopted in the first hour of operation, and a little pup named Sweetie found a new home, as well.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, @PattyGuerra
