Where the wildflowers are; all over the region for those who know where to look

It’s time to stop and smell — or at least snap a picture of — the wildflowers again.
After a wet winter, this spring is being heralded for its wildflower bonanza across the state. In Southern California people are flocking to the so-called “super bloom” in desert regions. In the Central Valley and foothills, native plants have been blooming all over as well. After years of drought, this season offers hikers and nature enthusiasts a chance to see brilliant blues, purples, oranges, yellows and more splashed across fields and hillsides.
Jim Brugger, president of the North San Joaquin Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society, said those looking for wildflowers in our region need only slow down a little to see its bounty.
“If people just take the time and stop and look and observe what they will see is there are hundreds, if not thousands, of plants. You can see how they all interrelate and work together,” Brugger said. “Whatever the native plant version of stop and smell the roses, that’s what they should do. Because a lot of wildflowers in the region are very diminutive, so if you walk too quickly by you’ll never see them.”
California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates there are 7,000 species and varieties of native plants in California. Around half of the known state species can be found in the state’s Central Region.
The abundant and iconic California poppy can be seen in both urban and rural settings throughout the area. A short drive east toward the foothills reveals every shade of blue from abundant lupines. Meadows full of the appropriately named California Goldfields can be seen swathed across the region.
A look at some of the best areas to go check out the season’s wildflowers locally:
▪ Knights Ferry Recreation Area — This popular recreation area about 15 minutes to the east of Oakdale offers scenic views of the Stanislaus River and the longest covered bridge west of the Mississippi. California poppies, bush lupines and more can be seen from various trails.
▪ Red Hills Road Trail —Just south of Chinese Camp, Red Hills Road offers drivers and hikers a scenic route filled with California Goldfields, Blue Dicks and more. Don’t be put off by the federal protected area’s ominous name of Red Hills Area of Critical Environmental Concern. It’s very pretty, honest.
▪ Tulloch Dam Road — Just off Highway 120/108, the 5-mile road to the south shore of Lake Tulloch offers large patches of lupines lining the roadway as well as other wildflowers. The drive also affords excellent views of Table Mountain.
▪ West Side Trail – This repurposed gauge railroad trail near Tuolumne offers lupines, buckwheats and more. The line was formerly operated by the West Side Lumber Company and offers a relatively flat hike with some markers indicating native plants.
▪ Hite Cove Trail – The trail just west of El Portal in Mariposa County is known for its spring wildflowers. Often one of the region’s first areas to bloom, the first 2 miles of the 8.5 mile hike are renowned for its large variety of flowers.
▪ Pacheco State Park – While this weekend was the park’s Wildflower Day, the 2,600-acres of public land near Santa Nella offers a large array of wildflowers to view through the spring across rolling hills. The park offers self-guided wildflower tours.
▪ Sunol Regional Wilderness – If you feel bad about missing Pacheco’s Wildflower Day, you can always catch the Sunol Spring Wildflower Festival next Sunday, April 9. The park near Fremont offers hikes, crafts, music, and nature activities.
In addition to these popular wildflower destinations, the local chapter of the California Native Plant Society is offering a free, 2-mile vernal pool walk near the University of California, Merced, on Saturday, April 8. To participate email cnps.nsj@gmail.com.
But, no matter where you go to see this season’s blooms, take nothing but photos and your memories. It is illegal in California to pick wildflowers on public lands.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
