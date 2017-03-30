Modesto mayor says his priorities differed with that of outgoing city manager

Modesto announced Thursday that City Manager Jim Holgersson is leaving after nearly three years as the city’s top administrator.
A news release said this was a mutual decision by Holgersson and the city, with Friday as his last day. Modesto will pay Holgersson $128,852, according to his separation agreement with the city. His salary was $220,889.
Deputy City Manager Joe Lopez will serve as acting city manager. Mayor Ted Brandvold said he expects the city will conduct a nationwide recruitment for its next city manager.
Brandvold — who was elected in February 2016 in his first attempt at elected office — thanked Holgersson for his service but acknowledged he and some council members differed with Holgersson over the city’s direction.
“I just think we have a different emphasis on priorities,” Brandvold said. “He had a passion for building community and was great at that. But when I ran, the citizens were concerned about the fiscal state of the city. ... His emphasis was on building community, my emphasis was on building fiscal sustainability and economic development.”
Brandvold has been frustrated with some of the city’s spending decisions. He also is frustrated that more progress has not been made on implementing the recommendations from his 100-day budget review committee.
Holgersson — who has several decades of experience in the public sector, including stints as a deputy city manager in San Jose and city manager in Arlington, Texas — referenced the differences in an email to senior staff and the council:
“So the position of city manager can be a crazy ride. It is the CEO of the Council Manager form of government that serves at will and at the pleasure of the City Council. So as a result of differing visions for city leadership, I will be stepping down from the best job anyone could have. I was lucky to get this job and have enjoyed immensely the challenge that is Modesto. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Modesto’s City Manager.”
It was an open secret for several weeks that his job was in jeopardy. The council met in closed session twice this month to discuss Holgersson. And the council appeared split.
Brandvold and council members Kristi Ah You, Tony Madrigal and Mani Grewal had declined to comment this month when asked whether Holgersson had done a good job and whether his job was secure, saying they could not until the matter had been concluded.
Council members Jenny Kenoyer, Bill Zoslocki and Doug Ridenour also had said they could not comment but still said Holgersson had excelled in his job. Zoslocki repeated his praise Thursday: “In my opinion, he has done a great job.”
Holgersson earned high marks for being open and willing to admit when the city was wrong, two qualities that can be rare at City Hall. He also improved Modesto’s relationships with other local governments, including Stanislaus County. He also saw the value of local governments working together because they often serve the same constituents.
Holgersson, 65, came to Modesto as interim city manager in May 2014 after then City Manager Greg Nyhoff left for another job. Council members in late November 2014 unanimously appointed Holgersson as city manager. But the seven-member council has changed since then. Three new members were elected in November 2015, and Brandvold won a mayoral runoff election in February 2016.
