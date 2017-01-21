Learn about plans for permanent homeless access center

Members of the public can learn more about plans for a permanent homeless access center in Modesto and tell officials what they think about the proposal at a Wednesday meeting.
The permanent center should not be confused with the temporary center planned for a modular office building next to the Salvation Army’s Haig and Isabel Berberian Shelter and Transitional Living Center at Ninth and D streets. Officials say that center could open in spring but with fewer services than the permanent center.
The services at the temporary center would include connecting the homeless to any help they need with a mental illness or drug addiction. The plan is for the permanent center to be inside the Berberian Center and offer a full range of assistance, which could include showers and restrooms, storage for personal belongings, food, and services that would help the homeless take the next steps in their lives.
“The access center will be a one-stop shop, centralizing essential supportive services,” according to information for Wednesday’s meeting. The plans still are being developed, and there is no timeline for when the center could open.
Both projects are part of Focus on Prevention, a communitywide initiative Stanislaus County launched nearly two years ago to deal with the local homelessness crisis. The county is working with Modesto and others on the temporary center.
Modesto has allocated as much as $350,000 in federal money to establish the center. Other agencies would operate the center and provide services. The temporary center still needs approvals from the City Council and county Board of Supervisors. The temporary center could become part of the permanent center or be relocated and offer services at its new location.
Wednesday’s meeting is at the Ceres Community Center, 2701 Fourth St., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information – including how to register for the meeting – is available at http://bit.ly/2juByJ6. Focus on Prevention also has started a Twitter account, @stanislausfocus, to keep the public informed on its latest developments.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments