Hey ‘Rick and Morty’ fans, find out where to get your Szechuan sauce

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno Hundreds of fans of the Adult Swim cartoon "Rick and Morty" wait in line to buy limited merchandise on sale in their Rick Mobile trailer at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno on Sunday, July 16. Hundreds of fans of the Adult Swim cartoon "Rick and Morty" wait in line to buy limited merchandise on sale in their Rick Mobile trailer at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno on Sunday, July 16. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

