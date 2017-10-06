More Videos

  Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno

Hundreds of fans of the Adult Swim cartoon "Rick and Morty" wait in line to buy limited merchandise on sale in their Rick Mobile trailer at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno on Sunday, July 16. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Food & Drink

Hey ‘Rick and Morty’ fans, find out where to get your Szechuan sauce

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

October 06, 2017 6:29 PM

How far are you willing to drive to get your hands on McDonald’s special Szechuan dipping sauce, popular again because of the offbeat cartoon “Rick and Morty“? Well, if you live in Modesto, you could actually walk.

For one day only – Sat. Oct. 7 – McDonald’s is bringing back it’s Szechuan sauce, much to the delight of the cult TV show’s fans, who actually led an effort on social media to bring back the sauce.

The limited-release sauce is only available at select McDonald’s restaurants on Saturday – including the one at 1800 Prescott Road in Modesto. Check www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com for a complete list of restaurants offering the sauce.

What’s the big deal?

In one of the episodes, the main character of the show, mad scientist Rick Sanchez, proclaims his obsession with the tangy sauce, vowing to stop at nothing to find more of it. He is joined on his various misadventures with his gullible grandson Morty Smith.

The sauce – in real life – was introduced by McDonald’s 19 years ago as a promotion for the movie Mulan. It was only available for a limited time and disappeared quietly, that is until it became a punch line in the “Rick and Morty” show two decades later.

The show’s fans ate up the reference and began pounding Twitter with posts, urging McDonald’s to bring it back.

Although McDonald’s hasn’t said that “Rick and Morty” is the reason they are reintroducing the sauce, it is hyping it as part of a roll out of its new buttermilk crispy tenders. The Szechaun sauce is one of 10 sauces that will be available along with limited edition posters and stickers.

