Hey ‘Rick and Morty’ fans, find out where to get your Szechuan sauce

How far are you willing to drive to get your hands on McDonald’s special Szechuan dipping sauce, popular again because of the offbeat cartoon “Rick and Morty“? Well, if you live in Modesto, you could actually walk.
For one day only – Sat. Oct. 7 – McDonald’s is bringing back it’s Szechuan sauce, much to the delight of the cult TV show’s fans, who actually led an effort on social media to bring back the sauce.
Sounds like they're actually bringing the sauce back... for one day https://t.co/IeNJk1aHFZ— Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) October 1, 2017
MCDONALDS IS BRINGING BACK SZECHUAN SAUCE THIS SATURDAY!— Memes (@hoes) October 2, 2017
RT TO SAVE A LIFE!https://t.co/WVtVW2oZyc
The limited-release sauce is only available at select McDonald’s restaurants on Saturday – including the one at 1800 Prescott Road in Modesto. Check www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com for a complete list of restaurants offering the sauce.
What’s the big deal?
In one of the episodes, the main character of the show, mad scientist Rick Sanchez, proclaims his obsession with the tangy sauce, vowing to stop at nothing to find more of it. He is joined on his various misadventures with his gullible grandson Morty Smith.
The sauce – in real life – was introduced by McDonald’s 19 years ago as a promotion for the movie Mulan. It was only available for a limited time and disappeared quietly, that is until it became a punch line in the “Rick and Morty” show two decades later.
The show’s fans ate up the reference and began pounding Twitter with posts, urging McDonald’s to bring it back.
Although McDonald’s hasn’t said that “Rick and Morty” is the reason they are reintroducing the sauce, it is hyping it as part of a roll out of its new buttermilk crispy tenders. The Szechaun sauce is one of 10 sauces that will be available along with limited edition posters and stickers.
I...an adult, just called in to work tomorrow to go on a road trip across Michigan for @McDonalds Szechuan sauce... and I can't wait— Kirsten⁉️ (@kirstenlen) October 6, 2017
