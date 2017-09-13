Celebrate Greece, Egypt, more at Modesto area festivals this weekend

A handful of festivals pepper the Modesto region this weekend, with cultural celebrations, film and architecture all ready to be celebrated.
Here’s a rundown on four festivals that kick off this weekend:
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL – Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17: Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
WOMEN OF THE WEST FILM FESTIVAL – Saturday, Sept. 16: This year’s third WOW Film Fest features short films and the documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” the story of Ruthie Bolton, a Women’s National Basketball Association legend, Olympic gold medalist, author, actress and domestic violence survivor. Bolton will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will sign books and autographs after the film. A buffet and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., film 6:30 p.m. $15. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. www.thestate.org.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL – Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17: Authentic Greek food, with takeout available, homemade pastries, church tours, agora (marketplace), live Greek music and entertainment highlight the 52nd annual event. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 presale, $18 at the door; age 12 and under $9. 209-522-7694.
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL – Sunday, Sept. 17- Sunday, Sept. 24: Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.
