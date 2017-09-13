Hundreds of Kourambiethes, a traditional Greek butter cookie topped with powdered sugar, during a past year’s Greek Food Festival.
Hundreds of Kourambiethes, a traditional Greek butter cookie topped with powdered sugar, during a past year’s Greek Food Festival. Elias Funez Modesto Bee
Hundreds of Kourambiethes, a traditional Greek butter cookie topped with powdered sugar, during a past year’s Greek Food Festival. Elias Funez Modesto Bee

Entertainment

Celebrate Greece, Egypt, more at Modesto area festivals this weekend

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 13, 2017 5:14 PM

A handful of festivals pepper the Modesto region this weekend, with cultural celebrations, film and architecture all ready to be celebrated.

Here’s a rundown on four festivals that kick off this weekend:

EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL – Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17: Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.

WOMEN OF THE WEST FILM FESTIVAL – Saturday, Sept. 16: This year’s third WOW Film Fest features short films and the documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” the story of Ruthie Bolton, a Women’s National Basketball Association legend, Olympic gold medalist, author, actress and domestic violence survivor. Bolton will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will sign books and autographs after the film. A buffet and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., film 6:30 p.m. $15. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. www.thestate.org.

GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL – Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17: Authentic Greek food, with takeout available, homemade pastries, church tours, agora (marketplace), live Greek music and entertainment highlight the 52nd annual event. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 presale, $18 at the door; age 12 and under $9. 209-522-7694.

MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL – Sunday, Sept. 17- Sunday, Sept. 24: Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:31

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston
Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game 1:03

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

View More Video