Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for Oct. 17, 2018

BASEBALL
CERES BLAZE TRAVEL TEAM The Ceres Blaze are looking for players and will be holding tryouts for the 2019 Baseball Season on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at Costa Fields in Ceres. They are looking to fill their 9U, 10U, 13U, 14U and 16U teams. For more information, contact Jorge Guerrero 209-495-6766 or email cybblaze05@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
FALL ELITE SEASON Central Valley Hornets, a junior NBA program, is offering early registration for its 2019 Winter Elite Season. Registration is open to boys and girls in grades K-9. To register in person, visit Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Standiford and Prescott in Modesto on these dates: Oct. 18 and Nov. 4. Registration is also open online at cvhornets.com. For more information, call 209-545-3138 or email at centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Registration is open for the Modesto Slam-N-Jam’s winter league. Open to grades K-8. Team placement will be Nov. 17 at 9 a.m., starting with grades 7-8, 10 a.m. grades 5-6, 11:15 a.m. grades 3-4, 12:30 p.m. grades 1-2 and 2 p.m. grade K. League begins Jan. 5, 2019. For more information or to register visit www.modestoslamnjam.com.
TURLOCK YOUTH LEAGUE The City of Turlock, will be accepting registrations for the youth basketball league. Registration is Nov. 1-Dec. 28, 2018. For boys and girls from K to 8th grades. K through 4th grades will play at Turlock High School, 5th through 8th grades will play at Pitman High School. Activity begins on Jan. 5 with 2 weeks of skill and instruction play followed by 6 games. Cost for the program is $68. Late registration will be an additional $5 from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2019. To register set up an account at https://register.communitypass.net/TurlockCity, for more information or quesstion on registering call 209-668-5594.
GOLF
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Agape Villages Foster Family Agency invites the community to its tournament, “Fairways Fore Foster Kids”, at Manteca Park Golf Course on Oct. 26. Funds raised go to help central valley foster youth. Cost is $100 per golfer, or $375 for a team of 4. Raffle prizes, live auction and more. Hot dog lunch at check-in and dinner at Chez Shari. For more information or to register, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or visit www.agapevillages.org.
SOFTBALL
Stanislaus State Veterans Day Camp The Stanislaus State softball team is hosting a Veterans Day Camp on Nov. 12 on its campus field. Campers will work with Stan State coaches and student-athletes on individual skills including hitting and baserunning, defensive, pitching and catching skills. Cost is $125 for Girls ages 10-18 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
