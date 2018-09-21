Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for Sept. 22, 2018

BASKETBALL
FALL ELITE SEASON Central Valley Hornets, a junior NBA program, is offering early registration for its 2019 Winter Elite Season. Registration is open to boys and girls in grades K-9. To register in person, visit Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Standiford and Prescott in Modesto on these dates: Oct. 4, 18 and Nov. 4. Registration is also open online at cvhornets.com. For more information, call 209-545-3138 or email at centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. The gym will also be holding sign-ups for the 2018 USA boxing team; must be a member of the gym to register. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of the Modesto PAL boxing club. The gym memberships are $150 per month for adults; $100 kids, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. No experience needed. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
GOLF
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers invites the community to its tournament benefiting the program. Cost is $150 per golfer, or $600 for a team of 4. Players will have an opportunity to win a car in the hole-in-one contest; plus raffle prizes, famous ball drop, closest-to-the-pin and more. Lunch and dinner will be served. Tournament will be hosted at Del Rio Country Club, Monday, Oct. 15. For more information or to register contact Dashaun Winston at 510-714-3906.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Agape Villages Foster Family Agency invites the community to its tournament, “Fairways Fore Foster Kids”, at Manteca Park Golf Course. Funds raised go to help central valley foster youth. Cost is $100 per golfer, or $375 for a team of 4. Raffle prizes, live auction and more. Hot dog lunch at check-in and dinner at Chez Shari. Friday, Oct. 26. For more information or to register, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OFFICIATING
Comments