Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for Aug. 3, 2018

BASKETBALL
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Fall league registration for grades K-12 on Aug. 18 at Big Valley High School in Modesto. Grades K-2: 8-9 a.m.; Grades 3-4: 9-10:15 a.m.; Grades 5-6: 10:15-11:45 a.m.; Grades 7-8: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.; Grades 9-12: 1:15-2:45 p.m. Six-week league starts Sept. 8. Go to www.modestoslamnjam.com or call 209-622-0923.
YOUTH BASKETBALL TRAINING Central Valley Hornets will be offering a six-week training program with games. The program runs Sept. 15-Oct. 20 with location to be determined. Training and games will be on each day of the program. Early registration is $105 for new players; $95 for returning players. For more information, contact Maxi Estrada at 209-545-3138 or email at centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
GOLF
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT The Salvation Army invites the community to its tournament, “Lexus Champions of Charity”, at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club. Funds raised go to benefit the programs offered by The Salvation Army. Cost is $185 donation per golfer, and includes green fees, electric cart, lunch and hors d’oeuvres. Sponsorships available. Monday, Sept. 10. For more information or to register, contact Lori Smith at 209-522-3209 or email Lori.Smith@usw.salvationarmy.org or visit www.facebook.com.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT The Golf Fore Community Hospice charity tournament is Monday, Sept. 17 at Del Rio Country Club. Cost before Sept. 1 is $800 for foursome or $200 for an individual. (After Sept. 1 is $900, $225). Registration at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m., the scramble tournament starts at noon followed by cocktails at 4 p.m. and dinner/awards/auction at 5:30 p.m. Dinner only is $50. Entry fee includes lunch, dinner, green fee, cart, goody bag. Collared shirt, no metal spikes and no denim. Sponsorship available. Call 209-578-6370 for more information.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers invites the community to its tournament benefiting the program. Cost is $150 per golfer, or $600 for a team of 4. Players will have an opportunity to win a car in the hole-in-one contest; plus raffle prizes, famous ball drop, closest-to-the-pin and more. Lunch and dinner will be served. Tournament will be hosted at Del Rio Country Club, Monday, Oct. 15. For more information or to register contact Dashaun Winston at 510-714-3906.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Agape Villages Foster Family Agency invites the community to its tournament, “Fairways Fore Foster Kids”, at Manteca Park Golf Course. Funds raised go to help central valley foster youth. Cost is $100 per golfer, or $375 for a team of 4. Raffle prizes, live auction and more. Hot dog lunch at check-in and dinner at Chez Shari. Friday, Oct. 26. For more information or to register, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OFFICIATING
NCOA OFFICIALS The NCOA is looking for individuals to officiate for 2018 high school football season. We will provide all training. Contact Frank Bispo at 209-918-9730 or email training@ncoafbsouth.org or visit ncoafbsouth.org or ncoa.arbitersports.com.
SOCCER
STANISLAUS STATE Train with the Warriors during the boys and girls soccer youth camp Aug. 6-9. These camp is designed for boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 13. For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
