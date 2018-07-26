Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for July 27, 2018

BASKETBALL
YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP Central Valley Hornets will be offering a skills camp for boys and girls in grades 4-12. The camp runs Aug. 1-3 at Prescott Junior High School in Modesto. The camp titled, “Next Up”, will provide professional trainers at each session. Early registration is $60. For more information or to register email nextup.mikejr@gmail.com or visit www.nextupskills.com.
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Fall league registration for grades 3-12 on Aug. 18 at Big Valley High School in Modesto. Grades 3-4: 9-10:15 a.m.; Grades 5-6: 10:15-11:45 a.m.; Grades 7-8: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.; Grades 9-12: 1:15-2:45 p.m. Six-week league starts Sept. 8. Go to www.modestoslamnjam.com or call 209-622-0923.
YOUTH BASKETBALL TRAINING Central Valley Hornets will be offering a six-week training program with games. The program runs Sept. 15-Oct. 20 with location to be determined. Training and games will be on each day of the program. Early registration is $105 for new players; $95 for returning players. For more information, contact Maxi Estrada at 209-545-3138 or email at centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. The gym will also be holding sign-ups for the 2018 USA boxing team; must be a member of the gym to register. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of the Modesto PAL boxing club. The gym memberships are $150 per month for adults; $100 kids, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. No experience needed. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers invites the community to its tournament benefiting the program. Cost is $150 per golfer, or $600 for a team of 4. Players will have an opportunity to win a car in the hole-in-one contest; plus raffle prizes, famous ball drop, closest-to-the-pin and more. Lunch and dinner will be served. Tournament will be hosted at Dio Rio Country Club, Monday, Oct. 15. For more information or to register contact Dashaun Winston at 510-714-3906.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Agape Villages Foster Family Agency invites the community to its tournament, “Fairways Fore Foster Kids”, at Manteca Park Golf Course. Funds raised go to help central valley foster youth. Cost is $100 per golfer, or $375 for a team of 4. Raffle prizes, live auction and more. Hot dog lunch at check-in and dinner at Chez Shari. Friday, Oct. 26. For more information or to register, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or visit www.agapevillages.org. npayne@agapevillages.org.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in Modesto area. Training provided. Email rona722@comcast.net.
NCOA OFFICIALS The NCOA is looking for individuals to officiate for 2018 high school football season. We will provide all training. Contact Frank Bispo at 209-918-9730 or email training@ncoafbsouth.org or visit ncoafbsouth.org or ncoa.arbitersports.com.
SOCCER
STANISLAUS STATE Train with the Warriors during the boys and girls soccer youth camp Aug. 6-9. These camp is designed for boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 13 of all levels. For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
