Football
Nate Sudfeld, former MC quarterback, suffers broken wrist in NFL preseason game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld was 10 for 18 for 177 yards with a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in a preseason game on Thursday.
Unfortunately, Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist after falling awkwardly in the second quarter according to ABC6 reporter, Jeff Skversky.
Sudfeld, a former Modesto Christian quarterback who was competing for the backup job behind Carson Wentz, is scheduled to have surgery on Friday and the injury is not considered season-ending, Eagles coach Doug Peterson told reporters after the game.
According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Sudfeld is expected to miss six weeks.
