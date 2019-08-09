Nate Sudfeld, former MC quarterback, suffers broken wrist in NFL preseason game

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez) AP

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld was 10 for 18 for 177 yards with a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in a preseason game on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist after falling awkwardly in the second quarter according to ABC6 reporter, Jeff Skversky.

Nate Sudfeld leaves the Eagles game with a wrist injury; the Eagles QB comes down hard on BOTH wrists @6abc #Eagles #NateSudfeld #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XHyhNWdnk1 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2019

Sudfeld, a former Modesto Christian quarterback who was competing for the backup job behind Carson Wentz, is scheduled to have surgery on Friday and the injury is not considered season-ending, Eagles coach Doug Peterson told reporters after the game.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Sudfeld is expected to miss six weeks.