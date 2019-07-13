Aaron Rodgers honors Modesto fan at American Century Golf Championships

Big Valley Christian High senior Tyler Meyer leads the team on the mound and at the plate Big Valley Christian senior shortstop and pitcher Tyler Meyer leads the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section in RBIs and strikeouts. For Meyer, he isn't focused on his stats, it's all about team success. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Valley Christian senior shortstop and pitcher Tyler Meyer leads the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section in RBIs and strikeouts. For Meyer, he isn't focused on his stats, it's all about team success.

For the last five years, there was a tradition at the American Century Golf Championships in Stateline, Nevada. between Aaron Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP and quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and Lloyd Riggs, a fan and Modesto native.

A picture and a conversation or two.

The tradition would not carry on in 2019 as Riggs passed away on April 12 at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.

But as the first round of the tournament began on Thursday, Rodgers continued the annual photo, this time posing with members of Riggs’ family and an empty lawn chair with a t-shirt that included a couple of the pictures between the quarterback and the 1970 Downey High graduate.

Rodgers signed a picture for Riggs’ son, Kevin and spent such a long time with the family that tournament officials had to come over to tell him he needed to hit his tee shot.

“He took so much time with all of us,” Emily Walker, Lloyd Riggs’ sister, said in a press release. “Aaron was always so kind to take time and talk to him, and it meant so much to us all.”

Local baseball players make All-State lists: Five local athletes made the Cal-Hi Sports Small-Schools All-State list.

Big Valley Christian senior Tyler Meyer and Hilmar junior Treven Crowley made First Team Multi-Purpose because they qualified under the hitting-pitching-fielding combinations. Meyer hit .596 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs and had a 1.38 earned run average with 93 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.

Crowley hit .588 and struck out 80 in 53.2 innings. He has committed to Fresno State.

Ripon Christian junior Nolan Lingley made Second Team Multi-Purpose. He had six home runs and 41 RBIs and a 1.47 ERA.

Waterford seniors Michael Vivo (second team, infield) and Lucas Alaniz (second team, multi-purpose) made it as well. Vivo had 29 stolen bases while Alaniz was 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA.