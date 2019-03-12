Former MC quarterback Sudfeld tendered by Eagles. Just how much does his salary rise?

Former Modesto Christian quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagle Nate Sudfeld was tendered a one-year contract at a second-round level on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane
By being tendered, other teams can sign Sudfeld but they would have to give up a second pick in the NFL Draft, McLane wrote.
It’s reported the deal is worth $3.09 million.
“Nate’s done a great job. Nate’s really put himself in a position to compete for it,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told the newspaper. “We don’t just go around and give out jobs, but at the same time, we want him to compete for that spot.”
Sudfeld only played in one game in 2018 but did throw a touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-0 win over the Redskins in Week 17.
He holds the Modesto Christian single-season records in passing yards and passing touchdowns and will compete for the Eagles backup job as Inquirer’s Les Bowen reported Nick Foles will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Carson Wentz is the current starting quarterback for the Eagles.
