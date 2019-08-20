Baseball

Plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field to watch Giants Cueto

Watch San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto warm-up before his rehab start against the Nuts

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto pitched against the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at John Thurman Field in Modesto, California. By
Up Next
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto pitched against the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at John Thurman Field in Modesto, California. By

There was plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto was making a rehab appearance for the San Jose Giants and fans packed the left field corner to watch the two-time MLB All-Star warm-up.

Cueto, who was recovering from Tommy John Surgery he had last August, threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned), and striking out three.

Cueto had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the second but induced a double play to end the inning. He ran into trouble in the third and fourth innings and four Giants’ errors made his job a little tougher.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported Cueto would throw 55-60 pitches and he left with runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth and one out with the Nuts leading 3-1. They would add four runs in the inning.

Despite his struggles, Cueto exited the game to a standing ovation from Giants fans.

Cueto is the second former All-Star to pitch at John Thurman Field this season as Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez threw two innings on Aug. 8.

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  