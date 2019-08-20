Plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field to watch Giants Cueto

Watch San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto warm-up before his rehab start against the Nuts San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto pitched against the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at John Thurman Field in Modesto, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto pitched against the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at John Thurman Field in Modesto, California.

There was plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto was making a rehab appearance for the San Jose Giants and fans packed the left field corner to watch the two-time MLB All-Star warm-up.

Cueto, who was recovering from Tommy John Surgery he had last August, threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned), and striking out three.

Cueto had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the second but induced a double play to end the inning. He ran into trouble in the third and fourth innings and four Giants’ errors made his job a little tougher.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported Cueto would throw 55-60 pitches and he left with runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth and one out with the Nuts leading 3-1. They would add four runs in the inning.

Despite his struggles, Cueto exited the game to a standing ovation from Giants fans.

Johnny Cueto’s night is done and he gets a big ovation from Giants fans. He goes 4.1 innings and leaves with runners on second and third. Nuts lead 3-1. pic.twitter.com/lBq29fCvte — Julian Lopez (@juliansdayoff22) August 21, 2019

Cueto is the second former All-Star to pitch at John Thurman Field this season as Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez threw two innings on Aug. 8.