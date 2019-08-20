Baseball
Plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field to watch Giants Cueto
Watch San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto warm-up before his rehab start against the Nuts
There was plenty of orange and black at John Thurman Field on Tuesday.
San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto was making a rehab appearance for the San Jose Giants and fans packed the left field corner to watch the two-time MLB All-Star warm-up.
Cueto, who was recovering from Tommy John Surgery he had last August, threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned), and striking out three.
Cueto had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the second but induced a double play to end the inning. He ran into trouble in the third and fourth innings and four Giants’ errors made his job a little tougher.
Earlier Tuesday, it was reported Cueto would throw 55-60 pitches and he left with runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth and one out with the Nuts leading 3-1. They would add four runs in the inning.
Despite his struggles, Cueto exited the game to a standing ovation from Giants fans.
Cueto is the second former All-Star to pitch at John Thurman Field this season as Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez threw two innings on Aug. 8.
Comments