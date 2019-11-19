Division VII title game: Denair to ‘add some wrinkles’ in rematch with Mariposa

Denair coach Anthony Armas talks with coaches during the Southern League game with Ripon Christian in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

After winning the school’s first section and state football title in 2018, Denair entered this year as a team opponents circled on their schedule.

It was uncharted territory for a program that had three losing seasons in the previous four years before the championship run.

Coyotes coach Anthony Armas said the team, in particular the 17 seniors, thought they could replicate last year’s success.

“They bought into what we wanted to do and stayed focused and didn’t look ahead during the season,” Armas said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The No. 1 Coyotes (9-2) are a game away from a second straight CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII title as they face No. 2 Mariposa (7-4) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m at Turlock High School.

Denair beat Mariposa, 14-13, on Oct. 25 in a Southern League matchup and Armas said both teams know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We are going to add some wrinkles to our game plan,” Armas said.

The Coyotes are a run-first team and senior running back Dylan De Silva has 1,565 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

De Silva dealt with an ankle injury late in the regular season but is healthy for Friday’s game. He is one of the leaders of the team, along with seniors Will Knox, Christian Obando, and Elvis Silva, Armas said.

“They are our rah, rah type of guys,” Armas said.

The Coyotes last four wins have all been decided by two touchdowns or less including a 21-14 victory over Le Grand in the semifinals last week.

“We got everyone’s best and improved because of it,” Armas said.

------

2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship

No. 2 Mariposa (7-4) at No. 1 Denair (9-2)

Date: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Turlock High School

First meeting: Denair won, 14-13, on Oct. 25