High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Statistics

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

40

59

753

11

1

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

17

31

401

4

1

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

25

44

386

3

1

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

21

42

356

3

2

Rios

Waterford

SL

22

40

297

2

2

Ilardi

Ripon

TVL

11

16

291

5

0

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

16

28

290

4

1

Harris

Escalon

TVL

17

28

234

4

0

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

11

19

232

3

0

Cascia

Los Banos

WAC

14

18

230

1

0

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Harris

Downey

CCAL

14

353

6

Vargas

Orestimba

SL

9

247

2

Dougherty

Ripon

TVL

3

190

3

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

11

177

1

England

Downey

CCAL

11

167

2

Vrieling

Ripon Chr.

SL

10

167

1

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

8

149

2

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

6

134

1

De La Cruz

Hughson

TVL

3

129

2

Bailey

Hilmar

TVL

8

123

1

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

38

279

3

Olivo

Cen. Catholic

VOL

34

227

2

Reynolds

Waterford

SL

33

222

4

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

14

213

3

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

34

199

3

Christensen

Escalon

TVL

18

195

3

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

28

180

4

Stubbert

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

12

174

2

Hernandez

Ripon

TVL

6

169

2

Perkins

Beyer

WAC

23

157

2

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

17

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

2.5

32

Munoz

Beyer

WAC

2.5

22

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

2.5

13

White

Beyer

WAC

2.5

13

Davis

Orestimba

SL

2

20

Mensonides

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

10

Perkins

Beyer

WAC

2

3

Stubblefield

Hilmar

TVL

2

0

Brogan

Ripon

TVL

1.5

14

DeShields

Ripon Chr.

SL

1.5

12

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

1.5

7

Vander weide

Ripon Chr.

SL

1.5

5

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

1.5

0

Juarez

Hilmar

TVL

1.5

0

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Int

Return Yds

TDs

Corral

Escalon

TVL

1

50

0

Souza

Escalon

TVL

1

40

0

Tavares

Waterford

SL

1

15

0

Love

Downey

CCAL

1

12

0

Jackson

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

10

0

Avalos

Downey

CCAL

1

2

0

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

1

0

