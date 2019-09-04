High School Football
Stanislaus District High School Football Statistics
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
40
59
753
11
1
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
17
31
401
4
1
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
25
44
386
3
1
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
21
42
356
3
2
Rios
Waterford
SL
22
40
297
2
2
Ilardi
Ripon
TVL
11
16
291
5
0
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
16
28
290
4
1
Harris
Escalon
TVL
17
28
234
4
0
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
11
19
232
3
0
Cascia
Los Banos
WAC
14
18
230
1
0
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Harris
Downey
CCAL
14
353
6
Vargas
Orestimba
SL
9
247
2
Dougherty
Ripon
TVL
3
190
3
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
11
177
1
England
Downey
CCAL
11
167
2
Vrieling
Ripon Chr.
SL
10
167
1
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
8
149
2
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
6
134
1
De La Cruz
Hughson
TVL
3
129
2
Bailey
Hilmar
TVL
8
123
1
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
38
279
3
Olivo
Cen. Catholic
VOL
34
227
2
Reynolds
Waterford
SL
33
222
4
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
14
213
3
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
34
199
3
Christensen
Escalon
TVL
18
195
3
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
28
180
4
Stubbert
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
12
174
2
Hernandez
Ripon
TVL
6
169
2
Perkins
Beyer
WAC
23
157
2
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
17
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
2.5
32
Munoz
Beyer
WAC
2.5
22
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
2.5
13
White
Beyer
WAC
2.5
13
Davis
Orestimba
SL
2
20
Mensonides
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
10
Perkins
Beyer
WAC
2
3
Stubblefield
Hilmar
TVL
2
0
Brogan
Ripon
TVL
1.5
14
DeShields
Ripon Chr.
SL
1.5
12
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
1.5
7
Vander weide
Ripon Chr.
SL
1.5
5
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
1.5
0
Juarez
Hilmar
TVL
1.5
0
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Int
Return Yds
TDs
Corral
Escalon
TVL
1
50
0
Souza
Escalon
TVL
1
40
0
Tavares
Waterford
SL
1
15
0
Love
Downey
CCAL
1
12
0
Jackson
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
10
0
Avalos
Downey
CCAL
1
2
0
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
1
0
