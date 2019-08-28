High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Statistics

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

18

24

289

5

0

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

11

19

232

3

0

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

6

9

193

3

0

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

13

27

186

2

0

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

15

30

177

2

1

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

5

6

156

2

0

Rios

Waterford

SL

11

21

126

1

2

Harris

Escalon

TVL

9

11

126

2

0

Piatt

Ceres

WAC

11

22

119

2

1

Ilardi

Ripon

TVL

5

8

69

2

0

Homa

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

3

8

28

1

1

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

8

65

0

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

7

140

2

Harris

Downey

CCAL

5

89

1

Vrieling

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

78

1

Real

Waterford

SL

5

84

1

Smith

Ceres

WAC

5

58

0

England

Downey

CCAL

4

33

2

Vargas

Orestimba

SL

4

90

1

Morris

Hughson

TVL

4

77

1

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

33

1

Larson

Waterford

SL

3

38

0

Webster

Escalon

TVL

3

20

1

Rainer

Ripon

TVL

3

52

1

Rawe

Hughson

TVL

3

25

0

De La Cruz

Hughson

TVL

3

129

2

Aaron

Ceres

WAC

3

19

1

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

14

213

3

Stubbert

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

12

174

2

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

21

130

1

Navarro

Orestimba

SL

11

123

2

Olivo

Cen. Catholic

VOL

18

110

1

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

6

96

1

Wood

Ripon

TVL

6

88

1

Christensen

Escalon

TVL

9

78

2

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

17

70

1

Rios

Waterford

SL

14

69

1

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Davis

Orestimba

SL

2

20

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

1.5

0

Brogan

Ripon

TVL

1.5

14

Estrella

Downey

CCAL

1

7

Acosta

Downey

CCAL

1

12

House

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

1

5

Avila

Orestimba

SL

1

7

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

1

25

Vander weide

Ripon Chr.

SL

1

5

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

1

5

Mensonides

Ripon Chr.

SL

1

5

Crowley

Hilmar

TVL

1

0

Walden

Escalon

TVL

1

0

Valdez

Ripon

TVL

1

10

Sani

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

3

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Interceptions

Total Yards

TDs

Corral

Escalon

TVL

1

50

0

Souza

Escalon

TVL

1

40

0

Love

Downey

CCAL

1

12

0

Jackson

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

10

0

Avalos

Downey

CCAL

1

2

0

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

1

0

Carlson

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

1

0

0

Real

Waterford

SL

1

0

0

Bailey

Hilmar

TVL

1

0

0

Robbins

Hilmar

TVL

1

0

0

Van Guilder

Hilmar

TVL

1

0

0

Trejo

Escalon

TVL

1

0

0

Grisel

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

0

0

