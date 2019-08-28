High School Football
Stanislaus District High School Football Statistics
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
18
24
289
5
0
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
11
19
232
3
0
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
6
9
193
3
0
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
13
27
186
2
0
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
15
30
177
2
1
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
5
6
156
2
0
Rios
Waterford
SL
11
21
126
1
2
Harris
Escalon
TVL
9
11
126
2
0
Piatt
Ceres
WAC
11
22
119
2
1
Ilardi
Ripon
TVL
5
8
69
2
0
Homa
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
3
8
28
1
1
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
8
65
0
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
7
140
2
Harris
Downey
CCAL
5
89
1
Vrieling
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
78
1
Real
Waterford
SL
5
84
1
Smith
Ceres
WAC
5
58
0
England
Downey
CCAL
4
33
2
Vargas
Orestimba
SL
4
90
1
Morris
Hughson
TVL
4
77
1
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
33
1
Larson
Waterford
SL
3
38
0
Webster
Escalon
TVL
3
20
1
Rainer
Ripon
TVL
3
52
1
Rawe
Hughson
TVL
3
25
0
De La Cruz
Hughson
TVL
3
129
2
Aaron
Ceres
WAC
3
19
1
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
14
213
3
Stubbert
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
12
174
2
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
21
130
1
Navarro
Orestimba
SL
11
123
2
Olivo
Cen. Catholic
VOL
18
110
1
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
6
96
1
Wood
Ripon
TVL
6
88
1
Christensen
Escalon
TVL
9
78
2
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
17
70
1
Rios
Waterford
SL
14
69
1
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Davis
Orestimba
SL
2
20
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
1.5
0
Brogan
Ripon
TVL
1.5
14
Estrella
Downey
CCAL
1
7
Acosta
Downey
CCAL
1
12
House
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
1
5
Avila
Orestimba
SL
1
7
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
1
25
Vander weide
Ripon Chr.
SL
1
5
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
1
5
Mensonides
Ripon Chr.
SL
1
5
Crowley
Hilmar
TVL
1
0
Walden
Escalon
TVL
1
0
Valdez
Ripon
TVL
1
10
Sani
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
3
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Interceptions
Total Yards
TDs
Corral
Escalon
TVL
1
50
0
Souza
Escalon
TVL
1
40
0
Love
Downey
CCAL
1
12
0
Jackson
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
10
0
Avalos
Downey
CCAL
1
2
0
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
1
0
Carlson
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
1
0
0
Real
Waterford
SL
1
0
0
Bailey
Hilmar
TVL
1
0
0
Robbins
Hilmar
TVL
1
0
0
Van Guilder
Hilmar
TVL
1
0
0
Trejo
Escalon
TVL
1
0
0
Grisel
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
0
0
