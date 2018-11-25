Denair High earns state championship bid, will host Los Angeles team for title

The Denair High football team will play for a state title next Saturday at home.

The CIF announced its regional pairings on Sunday morning, including one state title contest.

That matchup was for Division 7-AA, and the two entrants were Denair, fresh off its 43-21 victory over Golden Sierra in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII title game on Saturday, and Santee High of Los Angeles.

The game will be played at Denair at 6 p.m.

Santee went 13-1 this season, its only loss coming in Week 2 to Victor Valley. It’s campus is located about two miles northeast of the University of Southern California.

Denair, meanwhile, went 11-1, its only loss coming in September to 12-0 Ripon Christian, which meets Hilmar on Friday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Turlock High.

The Falcons swept through the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division III playoffs, going 4-0 with an average winning score of 54-22. It beat Los Angeles Fremont 52-20 on Saturday in the championship game.

Santee leans heavily on its running game, led by Joseph Todd, a 5-foot-11-inch, 165-pound senior who has rushed for 2,788 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. He’s average 214 yards a game and nearly 15 yards a carry.

He also has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and has one receiving TD.

