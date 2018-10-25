Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 11

Multiple league titles are on the line in the week of the regular season. Here are the games to watch this week:

Turlock (6-3, 4-0) at Pitman (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. at Joe Debely Stadium

One of the biggest rivalries in the area pits two schools who are separated by less than five miles in the annual Harvest Bowl. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but the winner of the game will win the Central California Athletic league title.

“It’s going to be a real good game,” Pitman senior running back Payton Bass said. “I am ready for it. We are all ready for it.”

Pitman hasn’t beaten Turlock since 2013 and the two coaches are very familiar with each other. Turlock head coach James Peterson coached under Pride coach Tom Tyler while Tyler coached at Turlock.

With two really good offenses and equally strong defenses, the came could come down to the little things.

“Whoever has the least amount of turnovers will be victorious,” Turlock senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz said. “It’s always a big X factor for us. We are going to get their best. They are going to get our best.”

Central Catholic (8-1, 5-0) at Oakdale (7-2, 4-1), 7 p.m.

After losing at home in the regular season finale to the Mustangs last year, Central Catholic looks to clinch the Valley Oak League title with a win at the Corral.

“It comes down to the same thing every year,” Raiders coach Roger Canepa said. “Turnovers. We made a couple of turnovers last year.”

This will be a battle of two of the best rushing attacks in the area. Central Catholic has five running backs with at least four rushing touchdowns while the Mustangs are led by their duo of senior Max Moore ( 146 carries for 913 yards) and sophomore Zeke Saffar (88 carries for 1,025 yards).

“Either you make the big play or they make the big play against you,” Canepa said.

Oakdale has won three of the last four meetings.

Ripon (8-1, 4-1) at Modesto Christian (9-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.

A win and the Crusaders will have their first outright Trans-Valley League title since 2014. If Ripon wins, both teams will be co-champions for the second straight year.

“They have one of the best quarterbacks in the area,” Crusaders coach Mike Parsons said. “ (Ryan Daggett) is super athletic and throws the ball well.”

Daggett has 11 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns this year while Crusaders senior quarterback Hayden Sauser is completing 64 percent of his passes and has 14 touchdowns to only one interception.

Downey (5-4, 2-2) at Modesto (5-4, 1-3), 7 p.m. at Johansen High School

Will the winner of this game make the playoffs? That is likely. Modesto is currently No. 13 in Div. I in CalPreps rankings while Downey is No. 13 in Div. II.

These teams have split the last four meetings.

“We have a lot of rivalries at Modesto High,” Panthers coach Brett Wagner said. “We are looking forward to the biggest one. They have one of the best passing game schemes.”

Modesto beat Enochs last week while Downey fell to Pitman.

“There is no one you can focus on,” Knights coach Jeremy Plaa said. “They have athletes everywhere.”

Gregori (4-5, 1-3) at Enochs (2-7, 0-4), 7 p.m. at Downey High School

The Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak yet are still No. 10 in calpreps.com Div. I rankings. With a win, they should make the playoffs.

Enochs is looking for its first CCAL win and the Eagles haven’t beaten the Jaguars since 2013.

“Jason (McCoy) has his guys ready to go all the time,” Eagles coach James Stacy said. “We are going to put forth the best effort we can possibly do.”

Sierra Ridge Academy/ROP (3-5, 2-3) at Big Valley Christian (8-1, 5-0), 7 p.m.

There is a lot on the line when the Lions host the Rams. Big Valley Christian can win the Central California Athletic Alliance league outright with a win and possibly have a chance of a first-bye in the playoffs. The Lions are currently No. 4 in calpreps.com Div. VII rankings and the top two seeds in that division get a first-round bye.

Also, junior running back Javyn Drobnick needs 109 rushing yards to eclipse 2,000 for the season. He currently leads the Sac-Joaquin Section in rushing yards and is fifth in the state.

Escalon (7-2, 3-2) at Hughson (5-4, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

After two losses by a combined four points, the Cougars have won their last three games. One of the biggest keys during their three-game winning streak: Defense.

Escalon has allowed 13 points in in its last three games. Junior Jacob Walden had 1.5 sacks in the Cougars’ 42-0 win over Livingston last week and has 10 this year.

The Huskies are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Gustine (5-4, 3-3) at Orestimba (6-3, 4-2), 7:30 p.m.

It’s the Battle for the Chief as the Warriors host the Reds. The Reds upset Waterford, 24-14 last week while Orestimba beat Delhi, 38-7.

This the 73rd all-time meeting between the schools and the series is currently tied, 35-35-2. Orestimba has won the last three meetings.

Senior wide receiver Tyler Vargas leads the section with 1,100 receiving yards and is second with 16 touchdowns. Warriors senior quarterback Jacob Bettencourt is third in the section with 2,336 passing yards.

Senior defensive end Alex Guerrero has 14.5 tackles this year for Gustine.

Waterford (6-3, 3-3) at Denair (8-1, 5-1), 7:15 p.m.

Two teams that are heading in opposite directions face off in a Southern League matchup. The Coyotes have won four in a row while the Wildcats have dropped their last two contests.

Denair has lost two straight to Waterford.

Pacheco (8-1, 6-0) at Los Banos (6-3, 5-1), 7 p.m.

The Panthers can clinch their first outright Western Athletic Conference league title with a win over Tigers. Pacheco hasn’t beaten Los Banos since 2015 and the Panthers will rely heavily on their rushing attack which is averaging 360 yards per carry.