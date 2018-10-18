Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 10

Two weeks remain in the high school football season and some schools need to improve their resumés for a better seed in the playoffs. Here are the games to watch this week:

Pitman (8-0, 3-0) at Downey (5-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.

Familiar foes who have met in each of the last four years will face off with a lot on the line in this Central California Athletic League matchup. Pitman, No. 3 in the Bee’s large-school rankings, will look to remain undefeated before the Harvest Bowl against Turlock next week while the Knights need another quality win to improve their playoff chances.

“They are very disciplined and don’t turn the ball over,” Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said. “When they get a turnover, they score.”

Junior quarterback Bryce Gouker had 311 total yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 20-14 win over Gregori last week while Pitman beat Modesto 21-10.

“This is the classic run vs. pass game,” Plaa said.

Senior running back Payton Bass has 15 touchdowns for the Pride.

The teams have split the last four meetings.

Gregori (4-4, 1-2) at Turlock (5-3, 3-0), 7 p.m.

After losing two a row, the Jaguars need a win but will have a tough task against the Bulldogs, who are 4-0 at home this year.

“We are excited to play them,” Gregori coach Jason McCoy said.

The Jaguars are coming off a loss to Downey while Turlock beat Enochs last week.

Senior running back Lucas Curtis had four touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over the Eagles and was a Bee Athlete of the Week nominee.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Hughson (5-3, 2-2) at Ripon (7-1, 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Coming off of a disappointing 38-7 loss to Escalon, the Indians return home to host the Huskies in a Trans-Valley League matchup.

Hughson had a bye last week and the Huskies have lost two in a row to the Indians.

Ripon has a huge showdown against Modesto Christian next week but can’t look ahead when they take the field against Hughson.

Central Catholic (7-1, 4-0) at Kimball (3-6, 1-4), 7 p.m.

The Raiders had a bye week last week and although it’s nice to have a week off, it led to a bad practice on Monday, Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa said.

“We are excited to play,” Canepa said. “The bye is nice but it is not really that nice.”

The Raiders have won their last three games by a combined 136 points.

Johansen (2-6, 1-4) at Davis (3-5, 2-3), 7 p.m. at Gregori High School

Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie and Davis coach Tim Garcia were teammates at Modesto Junior College. Garcia was the quarterback and Sacuskie was the tight end.

“As a tight end, he was my best friend,” Sacuskie said. “I loved him when I was a player with him, I hate him now (jokingly).”

Davis has scored 97 points in its last two games behind senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez ,who leads the Sac-Joaquin Section with 2,796 yards.

Despite Davis having the potent offense, Garcia expects the game to be close.

“We will be in a dogfight,” Garcia said.

Orestimba (5-3, 3-2) at Delhi (0-8, 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Not only does the Stainslaus District have the section’s leading passer but Orestimba senior Jacob Bettencourt is third with 2,128 yards.

He also has thrown 24 touchdowns and has at least two touchdowns in every game this year.

Warriors senior wide receiver Tyler Vargas leads the section with 962 receiving yards and is tied for lead in receiving touchdowns with 14 with Davis junior Gregory Smith.

Ripon Christian (8-0, 5-0) at Le Grand (3-5, 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

The Knights’ quest for a perfect season continues when they travel to face the Bulldogs.

Le Grand senior running back Tony Garcia has 1,473 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He is fifth in the section behind Big Valley Christian junior Javyn Drobnick, who is fourth with 1,548.

Ripon Christian junior Declan Van Vuren has 54 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, and 10.5 sacks.

Big Valley Christian (7-1, 4-0) at Brookside Christian (5-3, 3-1), 7 p.m.

With a win, the Lions will clinch at least a share of the Central California Athletic Alliance League title and guarantee themselves a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. VII playoffs.

During their five-game winning streak, the Lions have shut out three opponents including a 53-0 win over Delta Charter last week.

Livingston (2-6, 1-3) at Escalon (6-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

After a big win over Ripon last week, the Cougars look to carry that momentum into this Trans-Valley League matchup against Livingston.

Junior defensive end Jacob Walden had 2.5 sacks against the Indians last week and 8.5 this year. The Cougars had 14 fumble recoveries this year.

Pacheco (7-1, 5-0) at Beyer (0-8, 0-5) 7 p.m. at Johansen High School

Pacheco is looking for eight wins in a season for the first time since 2004. The Panthers host the Patriots in a Western Athletic Conference game.

The Panthers had a big win last week over previously undefeated Mountain House to take sole possession of first place in league.