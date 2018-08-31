Week 2 poll
Week 2 poll
Week 2 poll

High School Football

And the winner of The Bee’s High School Football Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

August 31, 2018 03:02 PM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 2?

The fans came out in force, voting nearly 29,000 times.

The winner?

Week 2 poll.jpg
Week 2 poll

Turlock High’s Holden Baldwin, who had four catches for 141 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ 47-21 win over Reno. Downey quarterback Beau Green was second followed by Hilmar’s Issac Sharp.

Check back Monday to see our Week 3 nominees. You can vote for them all week.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

  Comments  