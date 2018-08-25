Roundup: Turlock rolls through Reno while Modesto beats Beyer

After a disappointing loss to Freedom in week one, Turlock bounced back with a big 48-21 win over Reno on Friday. Senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown while junior wide receiver Holden Baldwin had four receptions for 141 yards.
Davis 43, Franklin 16 — Senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez was 18 of 26 for 458 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans. Greg Smith had seven receptions for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
Modesto 44, Beyer 6 — The Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter en route to their first win of the season.
Enochs 14, West 13 — The Eagles scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and are 2-0 for the first time since 2008.
Orestimba 27, Hughson 24 — Senior quarterback Jacob Bettencourt had four touchdowns for the Warriors (2-0) in their win over the Huskies (1-1).
Escalon 21, Calaveras 7 — Andrew Beam remained undefeated as head coach of the Cougars (2-0) with a win over Calavares (0-1).
Hilmar 41, Los Banos 9 — The Yellowjackets looked every bit the section championship contender. Quarterback Tristan Crowley got the scoring started with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Millan and then Crowley scored on an 18-yard run to give the Yellowjackets (2-0) a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Los Banos’s Chase Ferreira kicked a 28-yard field goal to pull the Tigers within 13 in the second quarter. However, Sharp took over.
The Hilmar star returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a score. He followed that up with 15-yard touchdown run and then scored on a 48-yard screen play to extend the Yellowjackets’ lead to 34-3 at the half. Sharp added a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“Sharp had a great game,” Hilmar coach Frank Marques said. “He ran a kickoff back, he caught a pass for a touchdown and he ran for a touchdown. That helped but our defense really shifted the game. Our defense shut down their running game. That forced them to throw the ball more than they wanted.”
Golden Valley 36, Hoover 0 in Fresno — The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start as Etrell Bowers hauled in two touchdowns from Jonny Peredia. The duo connected on a 22-yard touchdown to give GV a 16-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Bowers added a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second half. Jaren Phillips added touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards for Golden Valley. Davon Johnson also returned an interception 18 yards for a score.
Stagg 33, Atwater 27 in Atwater — Charles Jackson scored two touchdowns and Isaiah Deleon connected on touchdown passes to Darius Hyde and Nate Knight, but the Falcons (1-1) couldn’t catch the Delta Kings (1-1) late after falling behind 20-7 earlier in the game. Ripon Christian 63, Stone Ridge Christian 12 in Atwater – Michael Kamps scored four touchdowns for Ripon Christian and Cade Alger threw for three scores in a rout of SRC (1-1). One of the highlights for Stone Ridge Christian was a 75-yard touchdown run by David Boyce.
