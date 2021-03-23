Modesto’s Central Catholic boys basketball assistant coach dies of cancer

The Central Catholic High School boys basketball team poses for a photo after playing Weston Ranch High School on Feb. 7, 2020. Raiders assistant coach Matthew Quillen (top left) died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Mike Wilson

Matthew Quillen, who was the junior varsity boys basketball coach at Central Catholic from 2014-19, died of cancer on March 21 at the age of 40.

“He had a very calm friendly approach in his coaching style that really resonated with his players,” Central Catholic varsity coach Mike Wilson said. “Throughout his time with us, he was enthusiastic and proud of being part of our program and a true friend not only to me but everyone involved. “

Quillen was also a varsity assistant coach for the last two years on Wilson’s staff and previously was the JV head coach at Enochs.

The Raiders community embraced “#QuillenStrong” and Quillen still coached while going through chemotherapy treatments during the 2019-20 season.

I know he’s no longer in pain up there. I love you so much. Rest easy Coach Matt ️ https://t.co/DZwCauQmL8 — AJ Perez (@ajperezz_) March 22, 2021

“Heaven got a good one today,” Raiders senior guard Arvind Sandhu wrote on Twitter. “Please keep Coach Quillen’s family in your prayers. Glad I was able to be coached by such an amazing man.”