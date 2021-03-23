High School Sports
Modesto’s Central Catholic boys basketball assistant coach dies of cancer
Matthew Quillen, who was the junior varsity boys basketball coach at Central Catholic from 2014-19, died of cancer on March 21 at the age of 40.
“He had a very calm friendly approach in his coaching style that really resonated with his players,” Central Catholic varsity coach Mike Wilson said. “Throughout his time with us, he was enthusiastic and proud of being part of our program and a true friend not only to me but everyone involved. “
Quillen was also a varsity assistant coach for the last two years on Wilson’s staff and previously was the JV head coach at Enochs.
The Raiders community embraced “#QuillenStrong” and Quillen still coached while going through chemotherapy treatments during the 2019-20 season.
“Heaven got a good one today,” Raiders senior guard Arvind Sandhu wrote on Twitter. “Please keep Coach Quillen’s family in your prayers. Glad I was able to be coached by such an amazing man.”
