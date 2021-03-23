High School Sports

Modesto’s Central Catholic boys basketball assistant coach dies of cancer

The Central Catholic High School boys basketball team poses for a photo after playing Weston Ranch High School on Feb. 7, 2020. Raiders assistant coach Matthew Quillen (top left) died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
The Central Catholic High School boys basketball team poses for a photo after playing Weston Ranch High School on Feb. 7, 2020. Raiders assistant coach Matthew Quillen (top left) died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Mike Wilson

Matthew Quillen, who was the junior varsity boys basketball coach at Central Catholic from 2014-19, died of cancer on March 21 at the age of 40.

“He had a very calm friendly approach in his coaching style that really resonated with his players,” Central Catholic varsity coach Mike Wilson said. “Throughout his time with us, he was enthusiastic and proud of being part of our program and a true friend not only to me but everyone involved. “

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Central Catholic Basketball (@cchsbhoops)

Quillen was also a varsity assistant coach for the last two years on Wilson’s staff and previously was the JV head coach at Enochs.

The Raiders community embraced “#QuillenStrong” and Quillen still coached while going through chemotherapy treatments during the 2019-20 season.

“Heaven got a good one today,” Raiders senior guard Arvind Sandhu wrote on Twitter. “Please keep Coach Quillen’s family in your prayers. Glad I was able to be coached by such an amazing man.”

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service