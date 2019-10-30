Volleyball Roundup: Gregori tops Davis. Sr.; CC, Escalon, Ripon all win.

Entering the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls volleyball playoffs on Tuesday, Gregori (19-10) won nine matches in a row and dropped only four sets.

The No. 7 Jaguars stellar play continued with a four-set (25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16) victory over No. 10 Davis Sr.

“I am proud of this amazing group,” Jaguars coach Megan Toon said. “Our offense has been impressive during this streak.”

Jaguars junior Olivia Keller had 20 kills and senior Mara Semone added 17.

The duo combined for 11 kills in the first set as the Jaguars took the first game.

Gregori led 21-8 in the second set before the Blue Devils rallied back until the Jaguars won the game on a service error. The Blue Devils carried the momentum and won a tightly-contested game three.

“We got too comfortable and need to be on our toes at all time,” Toon said.

The Jaguars face No. 2 Rockin (24-11) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

St. Francis 3, Enochs 0: The Eagles (20-17) fell to the top-seeded Troubadours (34-2) in straight sets.

Hilmar 3, Merced 0: The two-time defending Div. IV champions opened the Div. III playoffs with a win over the Bears.

El Capitan 3, Beyer 0: The Patriots (15-11) saw their season end on the road to the Gauchos.

Central Catholic 3, Center 0: The No. 2 Raiders (25-8) won in straight sets and will host Sonora on Thursday. Raiders junior Tessa Gallo had 11 kills and senior McKenzie Lettice had 24 assists.

Ripon 3, Bret Harte 0: The top-seeded Indians (19-5) advanced with a straight sets victory in the Div. IV playoffs. It was Ripon’s 11th straight win.

Calaveras 3, Orestimba 0: The Warriors (13-17) lost on the road to Calaveras (19-8).

Escalon 3, Marysville 1: The No. 2 Cougars (26-9) advanced in the Div. IV playoffs.

Scores not reported:

Turlock at Woodcreek

Pitman at St. Mary’s

Hughson at Woodland Christian